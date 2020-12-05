 
# Covid-19
vietnam-laos relations

Vietnam, Laos determined to foster comprehensive cooperationicon
POLITICS3 giờ trước0

Vietnam, Laos determined to foster comprehensive cooperation

The Vietnamese and Lao Governments are organising the 43rd session of their inter-governmental committee, affirming both countries’ diplomatic priority of unceasingly developing the bilateral relationship of great friendship, 

 
Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2021

Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries ink cooperation plan for 2021

icon05/12/20200
Vietnam, Laos hold foreign ministerial-level political consultation

Vietnam, Laos hold foreign ministerial-level political consultation

icon29/11/20200
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterparticon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart

POLITICS
06/07/2020

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PMicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM

POLITICS
14/05/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to attend the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos 

Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Yearicon

Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year

POLITICS
13/04/2020

Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has spoken highly of Vietnam’s role as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 in guiding and promoting the building of the ASEAN Community in this year.

Lao PM to visit Vietnam soonicon

Lao PM to visit Vietnam soon

POLITICS
31/12/2019

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honouredicon

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honoured

POLITICS
21/12/2019

The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Lao PM to pay official visit to Vietnamicon

Lao PM to pay official visit to Vietnam

POLITICS
26/09/2019

Lao Prime Mininister Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse will lead a high-ranking delegation from the Lao Government to visit Vietnam from October 1-3.

Joint projects in CLV Development Triangle Area to be promotedicon

Joint projects in CLV Development Triangle Area to be promoted

POLITICS
18/08/2019

Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued today.

Vietnamese, Lao armies enhance ties in internal political protectionicon

Vietnamese, Lao armies enhance ties in internal political protection

POLITICS
14/08/2019

Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, received Maj. Gen. Bunlieng Sengphachan of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army yesterday.

Vietnam, Laos resolved to create breakthrough in tradeicon

Vietnam, Laos resolved to create breakthrough in trade

POLITICS
01/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith vowed to work for a breakthrough in bilateral trade during their meeting in Hanoi on June 1.

 
 
