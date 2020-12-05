vietnam-laos relations
The Vietnamese and Lao Governments are organising the 43rd session of their inter-governmental committee, affirming both countries’ diplomatic priority of unceasingly developing the bilateral relationship of great friendship,
06/07/2020
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc
14/05/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to attend the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos
13/04/2020
Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has spoken highly of Vietnam’s role as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 in guiding and promoting the building of the ASEAN Community in this year.
31/12/2019
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi from January 2-4.
21/12/2019
The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.
26/09/2019
Lao Prime Mininister Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse will lead a high-ranking delegation from the Lao Government to visit Vietnam from October 1-3.
18/08/2019
Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (CLV) are set to promote the traditional solidarity and friendship among their parliaments and step up joint projects in the CLV Development Triangle Area, according to a joint statement issued today.
14/08/2019
Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, received Maj. Gen. Bunlieng Sengphachan of the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army yesterday.
01/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith vowed to work for a breakthrough in bilateral trade during their meeting in Hanoi on June 1.