vietnam law
tin tức về vietnam law mới nhất
Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife,
icon BUSINESS
07/07/2020
The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.
icon POLITICS
07/08/2019
The new policies include regulations on penalties for administrative violations, conditions for special amnesty, legal assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises among others.
icon POLITICS
03/07/2019
A series of new laws on anti-corruption, university education, public security, coast guard, amnesty, and competition shall come into effect since July, 2019.