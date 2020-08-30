Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Covid-19
New policies take effect in Septembericon
New policies take effect in September

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

 
Law change offers construction clarity

Law change offers construction clarity

Additional day off for National Day from 2021

Additional day off for National Day from 2021

Amended law alters funding landscapeicon

Amended law alters funding landscape

07/07/2020

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

Policies take effect in Vietnam this Augusticon

Policies take effect in Vietnam this August

07/08/2019

The new policies include regulations on penalties for administrative violations, conditions for special amnesty, legal assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises among others.

Six laws take effect since Julyicon

Six laws take effect since July

03/07/2019

A series of new laws on anti-corruption, university education, public security, coast guard, amnesty, and competition shall come into effect since July, 2019.

 
 
