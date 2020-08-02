Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaportsicon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Container handling charge increases proposed to attract investment in seaports

Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.

 
EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry

EVFTA, Covid-19 change the face of VN logistics industry

icon02/08/20200
Southern authorities mull solutions on port development

Southern authorities mull solutions on port development

icon30/07/20200
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms competeicon

Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete

BUSINESS
14/07/2020

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Logistics firms to lose revenue during pandemicicon

Logistics firms to lose revenue during pandemic

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

Fifteen per cent of Vietnam’s logistics firms estimate they will see revenue cut in half this year compared to 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

HCM City seeks to become logistics hubicon

HCM City seeks to become logistics hub

VIDEO
20/09/2019

HCM City is working on a logistics development strategy that would make the city a major logistics hub and reduce logistic costs to 16 per cent of Viet Nam's GDP in 2025.

Mekong Delta needs logistics investment: officialsicon

Mekong Delta needs logistics investment: officials

BUSINESS
26/08/2019

A trade representative has called for the construction of more deep-water ports in the Mekong River Delta to save money and time for seafood exporters.

New approach into Vietnam logisticsicon

New approach into Vietnam logistics

FEATURE
23/06/2019

Logistics is a crucial component for the Vietnamese e-commerce market to succeed and reach its full potential.

Getting logistics right for the whole of ASEANicon

Getting logistics right for the whole of ASEAN

FEATURE
22/06/2019

In light of growing trade and foreign direct investment, logistics services have developed significantly in the ASEAN to meet demand.

Insiders appeal for tackling logistics bottlenecks in Vietnamicon

Insiders appeal for tackling logistics bottlenecks in Vietnam

BUSINESS
31/05/2019

Vietnam needs to untangle bottlenecks facing the logistics sector in order to boost the sectoral development on a par with that of developed countries, insiders have suggested.

 
 
