Container loading and unloading service charges should be increased to approach the regional level so investors would not feel hesitant when pouring money into developing seaports.
BUSINESS
14/07/2020
As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.
BUSINESS
18/03/2020
Fifteen per cent of Vietnam’s logistics firms estimate they will see revenue cut in half this year compared to 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
VIDEO
20/09/2019
HCM City is working on a logistics development strategy that would make the city a major logistics hub and reduce logistic costs to 16 per cent of Viet Nam's GDP in 2025.
BUSINESS
26/08/2019
A trade representative has called for the construction of more deep-water ports in the Mekong River Delta to save money and time for seafood exporters.
FEATURE
23/06/2019
Logistics is a crucial component for the Vietnamese e-commerce market to succeed and reach its full potential.
FEATURE
22/06/2019
In light of growing trade and foreign direct investment, logistics services have developed significantly in the ASEAN to meet demand.
BUSINESS
31/05/2019
Vietnam needs to untangle bottlenecks facing the logistics sector in order to boost the sectoral development on a par with that of developed countries, insiders have suggested.