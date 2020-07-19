Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nangicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang

Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.

 
Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020

Vietnamese movie kicks off ASEAN Film Week 2020

icon19/07/20200
Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year

Hanoi International Film Festival postponed until next year

icon18/07/20200
New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTubeicon

New Vietnamese web dramas come to YouTube

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2020

New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.

Comprehensive strategy for Vietnam’s movies to go global: it’s now or nevericon

Comprehensive strategy for Vietnam’s movies to go global: it’s now or never

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/05/2020

Several Vietnamese movies bought by foreign film distributors have been screened in different countries, paving the way for Vietnam’s cinema to penetrate the global market. 

Vietnamese film industry faces shortage of talentsicon

Vietnamese film industry faces shortage of talents

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020

As Vietnamese films grow in leaps and bounds, the lack of good-quality film-makers and crews is becoming more evident than ever. 

21st National Film Festival to be held in Ba Ria-Vung Tau in Novembericon

21st National Film Festival to be held in Ba Ria-Vung Tau in November

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/09/2019

The 21st National Film Festival will take place in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23-27 under the theme of “Building a national, humanistic, creative and integrated Vietnamese film industry”.

Cable TV station airs Vietnamese revolutionary filmsicon

Cable TV station airs Vietnamese revolutionary films

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019

A TV programme featuring Vietnamese revolutionary films on Saigontourist Cable Television (SCTV) of HCM City has attracted audiences in southern provinces.

Vietnamese film distributor to be honoured at CineAsia Awardsicon

Vietnamese film distributor to be honoured at CineAsia Awards

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/07/2019

Dinh Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of Galaxy Media and Entertainment JSC, will be honoured with the “Distributor of the Year” Award at the CineAsia Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong in December 2019.

Vietnamese-Australian director to talk about humanity in cinemaicon

Vietnamese-Australian director to talk about humanity in cinema

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/07/2019

Vietnamese-Australian director Tony Le Nguyen will hold a talk on “The improvisation and humanity in the art of cinema, drama and public art” at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on July 31.

For the development of Vietnam cinemaicon

For the development of Vietnam cinema

FEATURE
03/07/2019

In the context that Vietnamese cinema is witnessing positive developments and integrating into the world, the formation of Vietnam Cinema Promotion Centre has created favourable conditions for investment in production.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to host 21st Vietnam Film Festivalicon

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to host 21st Vietnam Film Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019

The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will take place in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 23-27, with a wide range of activities, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genresicon

Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

VIDEO
17/06/2019

Fifty-seven percent of Vietnamese citizens favor action movies while 54 percent are fond of comedy, a recent survey shows.

 
 
