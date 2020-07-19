vietnam movies
tin tức về vietnam movies mới nhất
icon
Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2020
New web series produced by Vietnamese on YouTube are introducing international and domestic audiences to locally produced comedies and dramas.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/05/2020
Several Vietnamese movies bought by foreign film distributors have been screened in different countries, paving the way for Vietnam’s cinema to penetrate the global market.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020
As Vietnamese films grow in leaps and bounds, the lack of good-quality film-makers and crews is becoming more evident than ever.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/09/2019
The 21st National Film Festival will take place in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23-27 under the theme of “Building a national, humanistic, creative and integrated Vietnamese film industry”.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/08/2019
A TV programme featuring Vietnamese revolutionary films on Saigontourist Cable Television (SCTV) of HCM City has attracted audiences in southern provinces.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/07/2019
Dinh Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of Galaxy Media and Entertainment JSC, will be honoured with the “Distributor of the Year” Award at the CineAsia Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong in December 2019.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/07/2019
Vietnamese-Australian director Tony Le Nguyen will hold a talk on “The improvisation and humanity in the art of cinema, drama and public art” at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on July 31.
icon FEATURE
03/07/2019
In the context that Vietnamese cinema is witnessing positive developments and integrating into the world, the formation of Vietnam Cinema Promotion Centre has created favourable conditions for investment in production.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019
The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will take place in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 23-27, with a wide range of activities, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
icon VIDEO
17/06/2019
Fifty-seven percent of Vietnamese citizens favor action movies while 54 percent are fond of comedy, a recent survey shows.