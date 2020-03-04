Vietnam National Administration of Tourism
tin tức về Vietnam National Administration of Tourism mới nhất
As Vietnam has been removed from the global list of potential destinations spreading COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to witness growth after implementation of several stimulus programmes and sales promotions.
20/02/2020
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has stressed the need to develop a set of travel safety standards to develop the tourism sector, which has suffered since the outbreak of COVID-19.
07/02/2020
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.
31/12/2019
Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.
24/12/2019
The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers.
09/12/2019
The Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 9 with four symposiums taking place in the morning to discuss bottlenecks of Vietnam’s tourism.
05/12/2019
In 2018, the government approved to establish a public tourism development fund with an initial annual budget of US$4.3 million.
29/10/2019
The 14th National Assembly will debate this week some draft laws, including the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, as part of the ongoing eighth session.
21/10/2019
As of the second quarter of 2019, Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in international arrivals, after Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, according to the Pacific Asia Tourism Association.
03/10/2019
Accounting for only around 20 per cent of the tourism market in Vietnam, online travel agencies are growing fast and fiercely, competing with traditional travel suppliers.
17/08/2019
The international tourism segment, despite seeing less growth in tourists than the domestic segment, reportedly contributed a larger proportion to the tourism sector’s total revenue.