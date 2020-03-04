Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam National Administration of Tourism

tin tức về Vietnam National Administration of Tourism mới nhất

Domestic tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 outbreak
04/03/2020

Domestic tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 outbreak

As Vietnam has been removed from the global list of potential destinations spreading COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to witness growth after implementation of several stimulus programmes and sales promotions.

 
Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years

Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years

01/03/2020
F1 race to help develop Vietnam's sports tourism: VNAT

F1 race to help develop Vietnam’s sports tourism: VNAT

23/02/2020
COVID-19: Travel safety standards built to revive tourism sector

COVID-19: Travel safety standards built to revive tourism sector

TRAVEL
20/02/2020

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has stressed the need to develop a set of travel safety standards to develop the tourism sector, which has suffered since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreak

Tourism sector seeks ways to recover after coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
07/02/2020

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung chaired a conference in Hanoi on February 6 to discuss measures to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease on the tourism sector.

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019

Vietnam welcomes record number of foreign visitors in 2019

VIDEO
31/12/2019

Vietnam greeted over 18 million international tourists in 2019, the highest level so far, according to the General Statistics Office.

Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020

Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020

TRAVEL
24/12/2019

The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers.

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opens in Hanoi

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opens in Hanoi

TRAVEL
09/12/2019

The Vietnam Travel & Tourism Summit 2019 opened in Hanoi on December 9 with four symposiums taking place in the morning to discuss bottlenecks of Vietnam’s tourism.

Vietnam still faces hurdles in tourism promotion

Vietnam still faces hurdles in tourism promotion

TRAVEL
05/12/2019

In 2018, the government approved to establish a public tourism development fund with an initial annual budget of US$4.3 million.

Vietnamese tourism sector urges revision of visa regulations

Vietnamese tourism sector urges revision of visa regulations

TRAVEL
29/10/2019

The 14th National Assembly will debate this week some draft laws, including the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, as part of the ongoing eighth session.

Vietnam ranks 4th in ASEAN in international arrivals

Vietnam ranks 4th in ASEAN in international arrivals

VIDEO
21/10/2019

As of the second quarter of 2019, Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in international arrivals, after Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, according to the Pacific Asia Tourism Association.

Traditional travel agents struggling to keep afloat

Traditional travel agents struggling to keep afloat

TRAVEL
03/10/2019

Accounting for only around 20 per cent of the tourism market in Vietnam, online travel agencies are growing fast and fiercely, competing with traditional travel suppliers.

Int'l tourists contribute larger proportion to VN tourism revenue

Int’l tourists contribute larger proportion to VN tourism revenue

TRAVEL
17/08/2019

The international tourism segment, despite seeing less growth in tourists than the domestic segment, reportedly contributed a larger proportion to the tourism sector’s total revenue.

 
 
