Vietnam in Group B of World Cup qualifiers’ third roundicon
Vietnam in Group B of World Cup qualifiers’ third round

Vietnam are pooled in Group B alongside Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman in the third round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers, revealed at online draw held in Malaysia on July 1.
 
Vietnamese football has new fitness coach

Vietnamese football has new fitness coach

Coach Park Hang Seo sends letter to national squad

Coach Park Hang Seo sends letter to national squad

Midfielder takes chance to shine in Vietnam World Cup campaign

Midfielder takes chance to shine in Vietnam World Cup campaign

The absence of key players might be unfortunate for the national team but it gave an opportunity to Nguyen Hoang Duc who shone brilliantly in the Vietnam's World Cup match again Malaysia.
 
 
