Vietnam are pooled in Group B alongside Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Oman in the third round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers, revealed at online draw held in Malaysia on July 1.
14/06/2021
The absence of key players might be unfortunate for the national team but it gave an opportunity to Nguyen Hoang Duc who shone brilliantly in the Vietnam's World Cup match again Malaysia.