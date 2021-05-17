vietnam national football team
tin tức về vietnam national football team mới nhất
Vietnam drew 1-1 with Jordan in their friendship match that took place on early June 1 (Vietnam time) at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
07/05/2021
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, who is playing for Cerezo Osaka FC in Japan, will fly from Japan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join the Vietnamese national football team at the 2022 World Cup qualifying round in June.
12/09/2019
Vietnamese media outlets are in the race to secure the rights to broadcast the away fixture between Vietnam and Indonesia on October 15, which will take place as part of the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020.
05/09/2019
A list of 23 players of Vietnam’s national football team for the match against Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 5 has been announced.
02/08/2019
The world’s football governing body FIFA has approved the expansion of the women's World Cup from the existing 24 teams to 32, starting from the 2023 tournament.