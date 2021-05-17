 
vietnam national football team

tin tức về vietnam national football team mới nhất

Vietnam draw 1-1 with Jordan in closed door friendly matchicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS8 giờ trước0

Vietnam draw 1-1 with Jordan in closed door friendly match

Vietnam drew 1-1 with Jordan in their friendship match that took place on early June 1 (Vietnam time) at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
 
Youngster Binh hopes to make Park’s final World Cup squad

Youngster Binh hopes to make Park’s final World Cup squad

icon17/05/20210
VN football players practice at noon to get used to harsh weather in the UAE

VN football players practice at noon to get used to harsh weather in the UAE

icon10/05/20210
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam to play for VN national squad in UAEicon

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam to play for VN national squad in UAE

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/05/2021
Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, who is playing for Cerezo Osaka FC in Japan, will fly from Japan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join the Vietnamese national football team at the 2022 World Cup qualifying round in June.
Price of broadcasting rights for Vietnam-Indonesia clash revealedicon

Price of broadcasting rights for Vietnam-Indonesia clash revealed

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/09/2019
Vietnamese media outlets are in the race to secure the rights to broadcast the away fixture between Vietnam and Indonesia on October 15, which will take place as part of the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020.  
Vietnam unveil names for World Cup match against Thailandicon

Vietnam unveil names for World Cup match against Thailand

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/09/2019
A list of 23 players of Vietnam’s national football team for the match against Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 5 has been announced.  
Vietnamese football upbeat for chance to join 2023 Women's World Cupicon

Vietnamese football upbeat for chance to join 2023 Women's World Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/08/2019
The world’s football governing body FIFA has approved the expansion of the women's World Cup from the existing 24 teams to 32, starting from the 2023 tournament. 
 
 
