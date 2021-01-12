 
Naval troops prepare on land for dangers of the seaicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY12/01/20210

Naval troops prepare on land for dangers of the sea

Soldiers in Brigade No.167 of Naval Region 2 undergo hard on-land physical training to make them stronger and adaptable to the harsh working conditions at sea.
 
Indian naval ship visits HCM City

Indian naval ship visits HCM City

icon24/12/20200
Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers

Circus federation offers special programme dedicated to navy soldiers

icon17/07/20200
Peaceful life on Truong Saicon

Peaceful life on Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
07/07/2020
Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 
Vietnam attends ASEAN-US naval exercise in Thailandicon

Vietnam attends ASEAN-US naval exercise in Thailand

VIDEO
02/09/2019
Navies from Vietnam and other member countries of ASEAN are participating in the first ASEAN-US Maritime Exercise (AUMX) that is taking place from September 2-6 in the Gulf of Thailand and off Vietnam’s southern Ca Mau province.  
Vietnam Coast Guard active in int’l missions and exchangesicon

Vietnam Coast Guard active in int’l missions and exchanges

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/08/2019
Vietnam Coast Guard has established bilateral and multilateral relations as well as a hotline with law enforcement forces from 20 countries in the region and the world.
Injured soldier flown from Truong Sa Island to mainlandicon

Injured soldier flown from Truong Sa Island to mainland

SOCIETY
18/08/2019
A soldier based on Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago needed to be airlifted to HCM City Military after a serious fall.  
Elite and modern Vietnamese naval forceicon

Elite and modern Vietnamese naval force

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
30/07/2019
The Vietnamese navy has been developing fully with five service branches: surface ships-submarines, coastal defence missiles, naval commando, naval aviation and marine corps.
Japanese naval vessels visit Vietnamicon

Japanese naval vessels visit Vietnam

POLITICS
15/06/2019
Helicopter carrier Izumo and destroyer Murasame of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force on June 14 anchored at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa, beginning a four-day visit to Vietnam.  
Royal Canadian Navy’s ships visit Vietnamicon

Royal Canadian Navy’s ships visit Vietnam

POLITICS
11/06/2019
The Royal Canadian Navy’s multi-role patrol frigate HMCS Regina and supply ship MV Asterix arrived at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on June 10, beginning a four-day visit to Vietnam.  
Two Vietnamese frigates visit Chinaicon

Two Vietnamese frigates visit China

POLITICS
15/04/2019
Two Vietnamese frigates have left Cam Ranh Port in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa for China to attend an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Army Navy.  
 
 
