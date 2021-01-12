vietnam navy
tin tức về vietnam navy mới nhất
icon
Soldiers in Brigade No.167 of Naval Region 2 undergo hard on-land physical training to make them stronger and adaptable to the harsh working conditions at sea.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
07/07/2020
Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea.
icon VIDEO
02/09/2019
Navies from Vietnam and other member countries of ASEAN are participating in the first ASEAN-US Maritime Exercise (AUMX) that is taking place from September 2-6 in the Gulf of Thailand and off Vietnam’s southern Ca Mau province.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/08/2019
Vietnam Coast Guard has established bilateral and multilateral relations as well as a hotline with law enforcement forces from 20 countries in the region and the world.
icon SOCIETY
18/08/2019
A soldier based on Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago needed to be airlifted to HCM City Military after a serious fall.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
30/07/2019
The Vietnamese navy has been developing fully with five service branches: surface ships-submarines, coastal defence missiles, naval commando, naval aviation and marine corps.
icon POLITICS
15/06/2019
Helicopter carrier Izumo and destroyer Murasame of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force on June 14 anchored at Cam Ranh International Port in Khanh Hoa, beginning a four-day visit to Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
11/06/2019
The Royal Canadian Navy’s multi-role patrol frigate HMCS Regina and supply ship MV Asterix arrived at Cam Ranh port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on June 10, beginning a four-day visit to Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
15/04/2019
Two Vietnamese frigates have left Cam Ranh Port in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa for China to attend an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Army Navy.