The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.
icon SOCIETY
17/03/2020
After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.
icon POLITICS
14/03/2020
The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.
icon SOCIETY
14/03/2020
The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
icon TRAVEL
12/03/2020
Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of COVID-19.
icon BUSINESS
12/03/2020
The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has reported that the total arrivals of vessels leaving or entering Vietnamese seaports from China or countries hit by COVID-19 outbreak neared 6,790 as of the early March.
icon TRAVEL
12/03/2020
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will delay direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, the Czech Republic, from March 29 to April 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, its representative said on March 11.
icon POLITICS
11/03/2020
The Government Report Platform will be launched on March 13, the first step towards forming a National Report Platform by the end of 2020, heard a meeting on March 10.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020
Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.
icon BUSINESS
08/03/2020
Domestic wood processing enterprises are urged to use more online commercial channels to find new markets and customers, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic.
icon SOCIETY
06/03/2020
Fifty-seven people related to the flights a Japanese passenger with SARS-CoV-2 boarding have been put under quarantine, the disease control centre of Ho Chi Minh City said on March 5.
icon SOCIETY
05/03/2020
The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat.
icon POLITICS
04/03/2020
The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.
icon TRAVEL
04/03/2020
As Vietnam has been removed from the global list of potential destinations spreading COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to witness growth after implementation of several stimulus programmes and sales promotions.
icon VIDEO
04/03/2020
Enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment towards a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is one of the shared topics by many regional officials, researchers and policymakers.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
A Vietnamese citizen has been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Daegu city, one of the two epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea (RoK).