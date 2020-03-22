Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:40:27 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam news agency

tin tức về vietnam news agency mới nhất

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemploymenticon
BUSINESS22/03/20200

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

 
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight

icon20/03/20200
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings

icon20/03/20200
HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in Aprilicon

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemicicon

Foreign Ministry issues notice on COVID-19 epidemic

POLITICS
14/03/2020

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

National population database to be completed next yearicon

National population database to be completed next year

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sitesicon

COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites

TRAVEL
12/03/2020

Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of COVID-19.

COVID-19: vessels via seaports down, cargo up 10 percenticon

COVID-19: vessels via seaports down, cargo up 10 percent

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) has reported that the total arrivals of vessels leaving or entering Vietnamese seaports from China or countries hit by COVID-19 outbreak neared 6,790 as of the early March.

Bamboo Airways delays flights to Czech Republic due to COVID-19icon

Bamboo Airways delays flights to Czech Republic due to COVID-19

TRAVEL
12/03/2020

Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways will delay direct flights between Hanoi and Prague, the Czech Republic, from March 29 to April 26 due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, its representative said on March 11.

Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Parisicon

Vietnamese paintings auctioned in Paris

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/03/2020

French auction house Aguttes is focusing on major works by Vietnamese artists on March 11.

Government Report Platform to be launched on March 13icon

Government Report Platform to be launched on March 13

POLITICS
11/03/2020

The Government Report Platform will be launched on March 13, the first step towards forming a National Report Platform by the end of 2020, heard a meeting on March 10.

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berthicon

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Wood industry to promote online sales to find new marketsicon

Wood industry to promote online sales to find new markets

BUSINESS
08/03/2020

Domestic wood processing enterprises are urged to use more online commercial channels to find new markets and customers, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic.

HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus caseicon

HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

Fifty-seven people related to the flights a Japanese passenger with SARS-CoV-2 boarding have been put under quarantine, the disease control centre of Ho Chi Minh City said on March 5.

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human traffickingicon

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat.

Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19icon

Foreign Ministry warns Vietnamese citizens in Iran, Italy against COVID-19

POLITICS
04/03/2020

The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese in Iran and Italy to stay vigilant as the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is rampant in those countries.

Domestic tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 outbreakicon

Domestic tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 outbreak

TRAVEL
04/03/2020

As Vietnam has been removed from the global list of potential destinations spreading COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to witness growth after implementation of several stimulus programmes and sales promotions.

ASEAN seeks to boost intra-bloc tradeicon

ASEAN seeks to boost intra-bloc trade

VIDEO
04/03/2020

Enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment towards a cohesive and responsive ASEAN is one of the shared topics by many regional officials, researchers and policymakers.

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Deltaicon

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.

Vietnamese citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in RoKicon

Vietnamese citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in RoK

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

A Vietnamese citizen has been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Daegu city, one of the two epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 