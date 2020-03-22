Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam news

tin tức về Vietnam news mới nhất

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
BUSINESS 22/03/2020

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

 
Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 15

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 15

BUSINESS
15/03/2020

Industrial production grows in first quarter if COVID-19 ends: GSO

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 14

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 14

BUSINESS
14/03/2020

Textile and garment firm sets higher earnings targets for 2020

National population database to be completed next year

National population database to be completed next year

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 13

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 13

BUSINESS
13/03/2020

Shareholders' meetings to proceed as usual, say firms

Vietnam tourism hit by Covid-19

Vietnam tourism hit by Covid-19

VIDEO
12/03/2020

Coronavirus has already taken a toll on Vietnam’s tourism, with people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back. 

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020

Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/03/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES‘

HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16

HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 23

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 23

BUSINESS
23/02/2020

HCMC sees four key industries weakening

Vietnamese female badminton players win in first round of Austrian Open

Vietnamese female badminton players win in first round of Austrian Open

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/02/2020

Top Vietnamese female badminton players Vu Thi Trang and Nguyen Thuy Linh have won in the first round of the Austria Open.

ASEAN Para Games delayed indefinitely

ASEAN Para Games delayed indefinitely

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/02/2020

The ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines have been delayed indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Vietnam Paralympic Association (VPA).

HCM City proposes school closure extension for coronavirus prevention

HCM City proposes school closure extension for coronavirus prevention

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

HCM City authorities have proposed further temporary school closures until the end of March for fear of coronavirus.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 21

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 21

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

Financial support still pie in the sky for supporting firms

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 20

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 20

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

Vinaconex to gain $35.8 million from VCP shares

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 19

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 19

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

Pharmaceuticals, milk, and livestock in for stiffer competition with EVFTA

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB.18

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB.18

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Vietnam's tourism sector counts cost of coronavirus

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY

BUSINESS
15/02/2020

Coronavirus outbreak hits 322 enterprises

 
 
