Vietnam news
tin tức về Vietnam news mới nhất
icon
The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.
icon BUSINESS
15/03/2020
Industrial production grows in first quarter if COVID-19 ends: GSO
icon BUSINESS
14/03/2020
Textile and garment firm sets higher earnings targets for 2020
icon SOCIETY
14/03/2020
The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
icon BUSINESS
13/03/2020
Shareholders’ meetings to proceed as usual, say firms
icon VIDEO
12/03/2020
Coronavirus has already taken a toll on Vietnam’s tourism, with people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020
Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.
icon SOCIETY
07/03/2020
Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.
icon BUSINESS
23/02/2020
HCMC sees four key industries weakening
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/02/2020
Top Vietnamese female badminton players Vu Thi Trang and Nguyen Thuy Linh have won in the first round of the Austria Open.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/02/2020
The ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines have been delayed indefinitely because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Vietnam Paralympic Association (VPA).
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
HCM City authorities have proposed further temporary school closures until the end of March for fear of coronavirus.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
Financial support still pie in the sky for supporting firms
icon BUSINESS
20/02/2020
Vinaconex to gain $35.8 million from VCP shares
icon BUSINESS
19/02/2020
Pharmaceuticals, milk, and livestock in for stiffer competition with EVFTA
icon BUSINESS
18/02/2020
Vietnam’s tourism sector counts cost of coronavirus
icon BUSINESS
15/02/2020
Coronavirus outbreak hits 322 enterprises