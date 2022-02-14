vietnam pagodas
Chen Kieu (also known as SroLoun pagoda) is a Khmer pagoda with unique architecture.It is located on the way from Soc Trang to Bac Lieu and about 230km from Ho Chi Minh City.
TRAVEL
20/12/2020
Located 70 kilometres from Ha Long City, the Mieu Ong – Mieu Ba heritage site in Nam Son Commune, Ba Che District, is an attractive tourist destination for visitors to Quang Ninh Province.
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
15/09/2020
Director PIL Nguyen (real name Nguyen Phuong Phi), who has found fame from posting free online entertainment for children, has recently attracted the attention of net citizens with a series of more than 100 video clips on pagodas throughout Vietnam.
TRAVEL
03/09/2020
Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country,
SOCIETY
25/07/2020
Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.