vietnam pagodas

Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trangicon
ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL14/02/20220

Unique Khmer’s pagoda in Soc Trang

Chen Kieu (also known as SroLoun pagoda) is a Khmer pagoda with unique architecture.It is located on the way from Soc Trang to Bac Lieu and about 230km from Ho Chi Minh City.
 
But Thap Pagoda - unique home of national treasures

icon06/02/20220
Journey to the pagoda in the clouds

icon21/12/20210
Mieu Ong – Mieu Ba: A popular site for religious pilgrimages in Quang Ninhicon

TRAVEL
20/12/2020
Located 70 kilometres from Ha Long City, the Mieu Ong – Mieu Ba heritage site in Nam Son Commune, Ba Che District, is an attractive tourist destination for visitors to Quang Ninh Province.
At the heart of the articon

ENTERTAINMENT & TRAVEL
15/09/2020
Director PIL Nguyen (real name Nguyen Phuong Phi), who has found fame from posting free online entertainment for children, has recently attracted the attention of net citizens with a series of more than 100 video clips on pagodas throughout Vietnam.
A look at four of most famous Buddhist destinations nationwideicon

TRAVEL
03/09/2020
Tay Thien, Yen Tu, and Da Lat Monasteries are among some of the unmissable Buddhist destinations located across the country, 
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiersicon

SOCIETY
25/07/2020
Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.
 
 
