Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.
28/08/2019
A group exhibition featuring six contemporary artists of Vietnam will mark the grand opening of Manzi’s new exhibition space at 2 Hang Bun Street in Hanoi.
21/06/2019
“Am sang”, a solo exhibition of Nguyen Huy An, which was inspired by the rich folk and religious traditions of Northern Vietnam, now opens at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC.