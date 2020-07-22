Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam paintings

tin tức về vietnam paintings mới nhất

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS18 giờ trước0

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’

Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.

 
Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life

Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life

icon22/07/20200
Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide

icon19/07/20200
Six artists join exhibition in Hanoiicon

Six artists join exhibition in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/08/2019

A group exhibition featuring six contemporary artists of Vietnam will mark the grand opening of Manzi’s new exhibition space at 2 Hang Bun Street in Hanoi.

Nguyen Huy An to hold solo exhibition at Galerie Quynhicon

Nguyen Huy An to hold solo exhibition at Galerie Quynh

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/06/2019

“Am sang”, a solo exhibition of Nguyen Huy An, which was inspired by the rich folk and religious traditions of Northern Vietnam, now opens at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC.

 
 
