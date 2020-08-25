Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Gamesicon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Vietnam gains outstanding results at 2020 Army Games

Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.

 
Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games

icon25/08/20200
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia

icon21/08/20200
Vietnamese, Indian young officers bolster exchangeicon

POLITICS
10/02/2020

Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Indian armed forces gathered at an activity on February 10 to bolster friendship and cooperation between the countries’ armies and youth officers in particular.

Grand ceremony marks 75th anniversary of Vietnam People’s Armyicon

POLITICS
21/12/2019

The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held a grand ceremony in Hanoi on December 21 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22).

Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian defence officials, units honouredicon

POLITICS
21/12/2019

The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.

PM Phuc receives foreign military leadersicon

POLITICS
21/12/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 hosted military leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore and Thailand who are here to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Vietnam steps up defence cooperation with Laos, Cambodiaicon

POLITICS
20/12/2019

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich on December 20 held talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, who are here for a working visit from December 19-23.

PM welcomes Cambodian, Lao defence ministersicon

POLITICS
20/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh, and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat in Hanoi on December 19.

Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drillicon

PHOTOS
19/12/2019

Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army yesterday took part in a rescue drill in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.

Vietnam team come third at 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meeticon

POLITICS
27/11/2019

The Vietnamese team came third at the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) which concluded on November 26 in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.

Vietnamese, Indian militaries enjoy fruitful cooperation: officialsicon

POLITICS
27/11/2019

Officials of Vietnam and India highlighted the continually enhanced cooperation between the two militaries during talks in New Delhi on November 25.

ASEAN army chiefs gather in Indonesiaicon

POLITICS
26/11/2019

The 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) was held in Bandung city, Indonesia’s West Java province, on November 25.

Vietnam attends ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet in Indonesiaicon

POLITICS
21/11/2019

A delegation of 33 Vietnamese officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army are participating in the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.

Ba Dinh Square hosts flag raising ceremony to commemorate National Dayicon

PHOTOS
03/09/2019

A flag raising ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square at 6am on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s National Day celebration.

 
 
