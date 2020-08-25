Vietnam Peoples Army
tin tức về Vietnam Peoples Army mới nhất
Teams from the Vietnam People’s Army gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games, which wrapped up at Patriot Park in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 5.
10/02/2020
Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Indian armed forces gathered at an activity on February 10 to bolster friendship and cooperation between the countries’ armies and youth officers in particular.
21/12/2019
The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held a grand ceremony in Hanoi on December 21 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22).
21/12/2019
The State of Vietnam, the State of Laos and the Kingdom of Cambodia have bestowed orders upon leaders of their defence ministries, along with several collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army.
21/12/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 20 hosted military leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore and Thailand who are here to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.
20/12/2019
Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich on December 20 held talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts, who are here for a working visit from December 19-23.
20/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh, and Lao Minister of National Defence Chansamone Channhalat in Hanoi on December 19.
19/12/2019
Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army yesterday took part in a rescue drill in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.
27/11/2019
The Vietnamese team came third at the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) which concluded on November 26 in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.
27/11/2019
Officials of Vietnam and India highlighted the continually enhanced cooperation between the two militaries during talks in New Delhi on November 25.
26/11/2019
The 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) was held in Bandung city, Indonesia’s West Java province, on November 25.
21/11/2019
A delegation of 33 Vietnamese officers and soldiers from the Vietnam People’s Army are participating in the 29th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-29) in Bandung city, West Java province of Indonesia.
03/09/2019
A flag raising ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square at 6am on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s National Day celebration.