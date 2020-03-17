Vietnam politics news
tin tức về Vietnam politics news mới nhất
icon
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
icon POLITICS
05/03/2020
Fresh regulations on handling administrative violations, credits for reformed prostitutes, Vietnamese nationality, alcohol trading shall come into force since March 2020.
icon POLITICS
20/02/2020
Vietnam aims to foster ASEAN’s unity in its chairmanship year 2020 to prevent the regional bloc from “having to choose sides,” in the context of growing strategic competition between global powers.
icon Vietnam's marine sovereignty
18/02/2020
Forty-one years ago, on February 17,1979, the Vietnamese Party, people and army had to face a war of aggression across the entire northern border.
icon POLITICS
10/02/2020
The legal documents include new regulations on foreign exchange management regarding foreign currency funding of microfinance, socio-political organizations and non-governmental organizations.
icon PHOTOS
31/01/2020
Diplomatic relations between Vietnam and former Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, were established on February 2, 1950. Since then, bilateral friendship and cooperation have been strengthened.
icon POLITICS
28/01/2020
Officials of the Party, the State and Hanoi burned incense to commemorate national ancestors at the Thang Long Royal Citadel on January 28 or the fourth day of the first lunar month.
icon POLITICS
24/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Việt Nam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.
icon POLITICS
24/01/2020
The Party, State, and local administrations nationwide have organized a broad range of activities to ensure a happy Tet for people nationwide, especially disadvantaged people.
icon POLITICS
14/01/2020
The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony on January 13 marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam – China diplomatic ties.
icon POLITICS
02/01/2020
While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.
icon POLITICS
31/12/2019
While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has said.
icon POLITICS
20/12/2019
Vietnam became the 7th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995.
icon POLITICS
09/12/2019
The National Public Service Portal, which made its debut this afternoon, December 9, is expected to help save more than VND4.22 trillion (US$182 million) per year for the economy, taking the country forward in its goal to digitalize public services.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
06/12/2019
The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu submarine rescue ship is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.
icon POLITICS
26/11/2019
Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation yesterday signed a record of discussions on a specified skilled workers programme and technical intern programme.
icon POLITICS
22/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) deputies on Thursday were dismayed at a Government proposal to take away parliament’s role in collecting opinions and reviewing draft laws before it is up for vote.
icon POLITICS
15/11/2019
Lawmakers today asked for more careful consideration of the draft amended law on exit and entry of foreigners, which would exempt visa for those who stay a duration of less than 30 days in a coastal economic zone.