Vietnam politics news

tin tức về Vietnam politics news mới nhất

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fighticon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

 
When reform becomes quiet

icon17/03/20200
Vietnam, ASEAN support Timor Leste in membership application

icon06/03/20200
New policies take effect since March, 2020

POLITICS
05/03/2020

Fresh regulations on handling administrative violations, credits for reformed prostitutes, Vietnamese nationality, alcohol trading shall come into force since March 2020.

Vietnam wants ASEAN to "not have to choose sides": military official

POLITICS
20/02/2020

Vietnam aims to foster ASEAN’s unity in its chairmanship year 2020 to prevent the regional bloc from “having to choose sides,” in the context of growing strategic competition between global powers.

A look-back at 1979 northern border war

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
18/02/2020

Forty-one years ago, on February 17,1979, the Vietnamese Party, people and army had to face a war of aggression across the entire northern border.

Eight decrees, one circular take effect in February

POLITICS
10/02/2020

The legal documents include new regulations on  foreign exchange management regarding foreign currency funding of microfinance, socio-political organizations and non-governmental organizations.

Vietnam, Czech mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

PHOTOS
31/01/2020

Diplomatic relations between Vietnam and former Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, were established on February 2, 1950. Since then, bilateral friendship and cooperation have been strengthened.

Party, State officials offer incense at Thang Long Royal Citadel

POLITICS
28/01/2020

Officials of the Party, the State and Hanoi burned incense to commemorate national ancestors at the Thang Long Royal Citadel on January 28 or the fourth day of the first lunar month.

Elevate VN's profile, fostering ties with all countries high on 2020 agenda: foreign minister

POLITICS
24/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh granted an interview to local media to share his thoughts on Việt Nam’s foreign affair activities in 2019 and 2020.

Cosy Tet for everyone

POLITICS
24/01/2020

The Party, State, and local administrations nationwide have organized a broad range of activities to ensure a happy Tet for people nationwide, especially disadvantaged people.

70th anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic ties marked

POLITICS
14/01/2020

The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony on January 13 marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam – China diplomatic ties.

Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019

POLITICS
02/01/2020

While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Vietnam’s diplomacy achievements in 2019

POLITICS
31/12/2019

While the world saw profound global instability in 2019, the Pacific – Asia area proved to be the leading region in terms of economic integration, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has said.

Key milestones of Vietnam's participation in ASEAN

POLITICS
20/12/2019

Vietnam became the 7th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995.

Vietnam launches public service portal

POLITICS
09/12/2019

The National Public Service Portal, which made its debut this afternoon, December 9, is expected to help save more than VND4.22 trillion (US$182 million) per year for the economy, taking the country forward in its goal to digitalize public services.

Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
06/12/2019

The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu submarine rescue ship is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

Vietnam, Japan sign record of discussions on employing specific skilled workers

POLITICS
26/11/2019

Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation yesterday signed a record of discussions on a specified skilled workers programme and technical intern programme.

National Assembly protests Gov's proposal to reduce its power

POLITICS
22/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) deputies on Thursday were dismayed at a Government proposal to take away parliament’s role in collecting opinions and reviewing draft laws before it is up for vote.

National Assembly concerned over security risks as Gov't mulls visa exemption for foreigners

POLITICS
15/11/2019

Lawmakers today asked for more careful consideration of the draft amended law on exit and entry of foreigners, which would exempt visa for those who stay a duration of less than 30 days in a coastal economic zone.

 
 
