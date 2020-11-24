vietnam population
tin tức về vietnam population mới nhất
It takes Vietnam only 20 years to transform from 7% to 14% of the population aged 65 and over.
20/12/2019
Vietnam had a total population of over 96.2 million people as of April 1, 2019, with males accounting for 49.8 percent and females 50.2 percent, according to the population and housing census 2019.
01/10/2019
Vietnam is one of the countries with the fastest population ageing in Asia with the transition period from the population ageing period to the aged population period is about 17-20 years, an official has said.
27/07/2019
Over the recent past, population work in Vietnam has achieved important results, said Nguyen Doan Tu, Director General of the General Department of Population and Family Planning.
23/07/2019
Elderly Vietnamese to account for a quarter of the population by 2049, according to General Office for Population and Family Planning.