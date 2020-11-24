Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Aging in Vietnam: The elderly to account for 20.4% by 2050
SOCIETY24/11/20200

Aging in Vietnam: The elderly to account for 20.4% by 2050

It takes Vietnam only 20 years to transform from 7% to 14% of the population aged 65 and over.

 
Vietnam likely to become super-aging country by 2050: deputy minister

Vietnam likely to become super-aging country by 2050: deputy minister

icon23/11/20200
Which provinces have the highest birth rate in Vietnam?

Which provinces have the highest birth rate in Vietnam?

icon14/11/20200
Census: Vietnam has over 96.2 million population

Census: Vietnam has over 96.2 million population

SOCIETY
20/12/2019

Vietnam had a total population of over 96.2 million people as of April 1, 2019, with males accounting for 49.8 percent and females 50.2 percent, according to the population and housing census 2019.

Vietnam sees fastest population ageing in Asia

Vietnam sees fastest population ageing in Asia

SOCIETY
01/10/2019

Vietnam is one of the countries with the fastest population ageing in Asia with the transition period from the population ageing period to the aged population period is about 17-20 years, an official has said.

Vietnam successfully controls population growth

Vietnam successfully controls population growth

SOCIETY
27/07/2019

Over the recent past, population work in Vietnam has achieved important results, said Nguyen Doan Tu, Director General of the General Department of Population and Family Planning.

Vietnam to soon grapple with aging population

Vietnam to soon grapple with aging population

SOCIETY
23/07/2019

Elderly Vietnamese to account for a quarter of the population by 2049, according to General Office for Population and Family Planning.

 
 
