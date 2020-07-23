vietnam power industry
In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.
27/08/2019
After rushing to connect to the national grid prior to end-June to benefit from price policies, solar power developers have now found that the grid can't handle the extra capacity.
27/08/2019
Mr. Dave Sivaprasad, Managing Director and Partner, and Ms. Tuyet Vu, Principal at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), share about their views on Vietnam's transformation into a regional energy powerhouse.
02/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will submit to the Government new scenarios for solar power prices in two regions on September 15.
21/07/2019
Lured in by the feed-in tariff of 9.35 US cents for solar projects, investors are lining up for approval to generate gigawatts of power in the central provinces of Vietnam where solar irradiation is the strongest.
02/06/2019
Coal-fueled thermal power plants are still an important source of energy for the next decade, when the country will be in dire need of energy for more production, heard attendees at a seminar in HCMC last week.