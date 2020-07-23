Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

05/08/2020 00:56:23 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam power industry

tin tức về vietnam power industry mới nhất

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable futureicon
BUSINESS23/07/20200

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

 
Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts

icon22/07/20200
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

icon20/07/20200
Solar power providers left with excessicon

Solar power providers left with excess

FEATURE
27/08/2019

After rushing to connect to the national grid prior to end-June to benefit from price policies, solar power developers have now found that the grid can't handle the extra capacity.

Transforming Vietnam into a regional energy powerhouseicon

Transforming Vietnam into a regional energy powerhouse

BUSINESS
27/08/2019

Mr. Dave Sivaprasad, Managing Director and Partner, and Ms. Tuyet Vu, Principal at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), share about their views on Vietnam's transformation into a regional energy powerhouse.

Industry Ministry to submit new solar power price scenarios in Septembericon

Industry Ministry to submit new solar power price scenarios in September

BUSINESS
02/08/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will submit to the Government new scenarios for solar power prices in two regions on September 15.

Solar power a victim of its own successicon

Solar power a victim of its own success

FEATURE
21/07/2019

Lured in by the feed-in tariff of 9.35 US cents for solar projects, investors are lining up for approval to generate gigawatts of power in the central provinces of Vietnam where solar irradiation is the strongest.

Vietnam still needs coal-fired thermal powericon

Vietnam still needs coal-fired thermal power

BUSINESS
02/06/2019

Coal-fueled thermal power plants are still an important source of energy for the next decade, when the country will be in dire need of energy for more production, heard attendees at a seminar in HCMC last week.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 