vietnam property market
tin tức về vietnam property market mới nhất
While COVID-19 continues to impact the whole economy, most millionaires in Vietnam have been investing in the real estate market.
22/08/2020
Though the COVID-19 pandemic may linger into the end of 2020, the property market will bounce back soon and develop strongly in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the Government’s resolve and timely action.
23/07/2020
The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.
20/07/2020
Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi.
02/03/2020
COVID-19 has had a strong impact on the global economy, and the property market has not managed to escape the blow.
19/08/2019
Investors are looking for industrial and logistics assets through joint ventures with local industrial developers and/or acquisition of land and operating real estate, Jones LaSalle Vietnam Co Ltd said in a statement.
18/07/2019
The Ministry of Construction has told the local construction departments to force property traders and exchanges to report cash transactions of VND300 million or more.
16/07/2019
Record levels of foreign investment are now being poured into Vietnam's property sector.
11/06/2019
In addition to an attractive salary and welfare benefits, working environment and space play a key role in attracting talent as well as improving work efficiency.