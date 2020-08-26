Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
BUSINESS

90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate

While COVID-19 continues to impact the whole economy, most millionaires in Vietnam have been investing in the real estate market.

 
Investors 'win big' with real estate in suburbs

Investors 'win big' with real estate in suburbs

icon4 giờ trước0
Real estate market on 'standby' again

Real estate market on 'standby' again

icon26/08/20200
Property market to develop strongly in next two years: Insider

Property market to develop strongly in next two years: Insider

BUSINESS
22/08/2020

Though the COVID-19 pandemic may linger into the end of 2020, the property market will bounce back soon and develop strongly in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the Government’s resolve and timely action.

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners

BUSINESS
23/07/2020

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital

Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital

BUSINESS
20/07/2020

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

COVID-19 brings turmoil to real estate market of Vietnam

COVID-19 brings turmoil to real estate market of Vietnam

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

COVID-19 has had a strong impact on the global economy, and the property market has not managed to escape the blow.

JLL Vietnam: Investors look for M&A property in Viet Nam

JLL Vietnam: Investors look for M&A property in Viet Nam

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

Investors are looking for industrial and logistics assets through joint ventures with local industrial developers and/or acquisition of land and operating real estate, Jones LaSalle Vietnam Co Ltd said in a statement.

High-value property transactions must be reported

High-value property transactions must be reported

BUSINESS
18/07/2019

The Ministry of Construction has told the local construction departments to force property traders and exchanges to report cash transactions of VND300 million or more. 

Foreign property investment heading ever upwards

Foreign property investment heading ever upwards

FEATURE
16/07/2019

Record levels of foreign investment are now being poured into Vietnam's property sector.

Quality office space vital in retaining talent

Quality office space vital in retaining talent

BUSINESS
11/06/2019

In addition to an attractive salary and welfare benefits, working environment and space play a key role in attracting talent as well as improving work efficiency.

 
 
