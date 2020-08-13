VIETNAM railway
Passenger transportation units, especially airlines and railways, had not yet recovered fully from the first COVID-19 outbreak when the second outbreak occurred and dealt another blow.
17/06/2020
The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.
23/05/2020
The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.
07/08/2019
The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (HARACO) and e-wallet and online payment gateway NganLuong.vn signed an agreement on August 6 to offer online booking and payment services for railway tickets.
19/07/2019
It’s time for Vietnam to build an expressway on its own, experts say.
31/05/2019
South Korea’s Hyundai Group wants to provide a comprehensive solution for the North-South express railway project, including planning, funding, construction, operation and maintenance.
18/04/2019
The Ministry of Transport should continue garnering feedback from experts, organizations and the public on the development of a 1,559-kilometer-long North-South high-speed railway, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.
18/04/2019
Saigon Railway Transport JSC has announced train ticket cuts for tourist groups of 10 or above in tours arranged by travel firms participating in its travel stimulus program, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.