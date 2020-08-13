Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VIETNAM railway

tin tức về VIETNAM railway mới nhất

VN aviation, railways fall into distress again
BUSINESS13/08/20200

VN aviation, railways fall into distress again

Passenger transportation units, especially airlines and railways, had not yet recovered fully from the first COVID-19 outbreak when the second outbreak occurred and dealt another blow.

 
More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened

More Hanoi - HCM City trains to be reopened

icon25/07/20200
Vietnam Railway launches app to sell tickets

Vietnam Railway launches app to sell tickets

icon15/07/20200
Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount

Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount

TRAVEL
17/06/2020

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses

BUSINESS
23/05/2020

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Hanoi Railway launches online payment service

Hanoi Railway launches online payment service

TRAVEL
07/08/2019

The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (HARACO) and e-wallet and online payment gateway NganLuong.vn signed an agreement on August 6 to offer online booking and payment services for railway tickets.

North-south expressway: foreign contractors not always the best choice

North-south expressway: foreign contractors not always the best choice

BUSINESS
19/07/2019

It’s time for Vietnam to build an expressway on its own, experts say.

Hyundai wants to invest in North-South express railway

Hyundai wants to invest in North-South express railway

SOCIETY
31/05/2019

South Korea’s Hyundai Group wants to provide a comprehensive solution for the North-South express railway project, including planning, funding, construction, operation and maintenance.

Feedback still needed for trans-Vietnam express railway

Feedback still needed for trans-Vietnam express railway

SOCIETY
18/04/2019

The Ministry of Transport should continue garnering feedback from experts, organizations and the public on the development of a 1,559-kilometer-long North-South high-speed railway, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Train fares cut in tourism stimulus program

Train fares cut in tourism stimulus program

TRAVEL
18/04/2019

Saigon Railway Transport JSC has announced train ticket cuts for tourist groups of 10 or above in tours arranged by travel firms participating in its travel stimulus program, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

 
 
