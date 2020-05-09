Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam Railways

tin tức về Vietnam Railways mới nhất

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnamicon
BUSINESS09/05/20200

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

 
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing

icon20/04/20200
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route

icon16/04/20200
Nearly 40,000 train tickets returned due to Covid-19icon

Nearly 40,000 train tickets returned due to Covid-19

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Vietnam Railways (VR) said that its revenue dropped by nearly VND65 billion (US$2.8 million) in the past 19 days compared to the same period last year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gov't considers giving Vietnam Railways back to transport ministryicon

Gov't considers giving Vietnam Railways back to transport ministry

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an analysis on a proposal to move Vietnam Railways (VR) under the umbrella of the transport ministry following legal confusion that left the corporation with no budget for railway maintenance.

Vietnam-China passenger trains suspended as coronavirus spreadsicon

Vietnam-China passenger trains suspended as coronavirus spreads

SOCIETY
04/02/2020

Passenger Train T8701/MR2 from China to Vietnam will be suspended as from 18:05 on February 4 amidst the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Vietnam Railways operates Hanoi-Beijing train from Januaryicon

Vietnam Railways operates Hanoi-Beijing train from January

SOCIETY
07/01/2020

Vietnam Railways has launched the Hanoi-Beijing railway line on January 1, 2020 in a move to facilitate people’s travel demand.

Vietnam Railways to upgrade trainsicon

Vietnam Railways to upgrade trains

BUSINESS
28/11/2019

Vietnam Railways (VNR) plans to upgrade the country’s rail infrastructure by building 300 new and high-quality train carriages and purchasing more locomotives by 2023.

More trains arranged for National Day holidayicon

More trains arranged for National Day holiday

TRAVEL
11/08/2019

More than 50 additional trains will be operated in various routes aimed at serving rising number of passengers during the coming National Day holidays, according to the Vietnam Railways (VNR).

Railway stake sales on trackicon

Railway stake sales on track

BUSINESS
20/07/2019

After the protracted undertaking to attract investors, state-owned railway group Vietnam Railways is struggling to pursue its ambitious divestment plans.

 
 
