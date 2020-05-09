Vietnam Railways
tin tức về Vietnam Railways mới nhất
JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.
21/02/2020
Vietnam Railways (VR) said that its revenue dropped by nearly VND65 billion (US$2.8 million) in the past 19 days compared to the same period last year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
19/02/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an analysis on a proposal to move Vietnam Railways (VR) under the umbrella of the transport ministry following legal confusion that left the corporation with no budget for railway maintenance.
04/02/2020
Passenger Train T8701/MR2 from China to Vietnam will be suspended as from 18:05 on February 4 amidst the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
07/01/2020
Vietnam Railways has launched the Hanoi-Beijing railway line on January 1, 2020 in a move to facilitate people’s travel demand.
28/11/2019
Vietnam Railways (VNR) plans to upgrade the country’s rail infrastructure by building 300 new and high-quality train carriages and purchasing more locomotives by 2023.
11/08/2019
More than 50 additional trains will be operated in various routes aimed at serving rising number of passengers during the coming National Day holidays, according to the Vietnam Railways (VNR).
20/07/2019
After the protracted undertaking to attract investors, state-owned railway group Vietnam Railways is struggling to pursue its ambitious divestment plans.