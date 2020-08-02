Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Condotel market faces gloomy prospectsicon
BUSINESS02/08/20200

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

 
Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19

icon28/07/20200
COVID-19 brings turmoil to real estate market of Vietnam

COVID-19 brings turmoil to real estate market of Vietnam

icon02/03/20200
Vietnam real estate market on steady foundationsicon

Vietnam real estate market on steady foundations

FEATURE
05/07/2019

Here are the opinions of local and foreign industry players on Vietnam's property market.

Vietnam real estate market most attractive in Southeast Asia: Japan investorsicon

Vietnam real estate market most attractive in Southeast Asia: Japan investors

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

Japanese investors, after years of working with different markets, have concluded that the real estate market in Vietnam appears to be most attractive in Southeast Asia.

 
 
