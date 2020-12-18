 
VIETNAM retail market

tin tức về VIETNAM retail market mới nhất

Japanese, Thai retailers compete in $200 billion retail marketicon
FEATURE21 giờ trước0

Japanese, Thai retailers compete in $200 billion retail market

After the lockdown this year, shopping malls began to be busy again in the 'new normal' situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Exports via foreign retail networks prove fruitful: Official

Exports via foreign retail networks prove fruitful: Official

icon18/12/20200
Modern retail - a pleasing experience

Modern retail - a pleasing experience

icon06/12/20200
Vietnam aims to diversify local retail marketicon

Vietnam aims to diversify local retail market

BUSINESS
05/09/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) plans to consolidate traditional markets in rural areas while developing a large number of convenience stores and diversifying types and methods of modern business.
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?icon

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?

BUSINESS
14/08/2020
With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.
Foreign retailers face uphill struggleicon

Foreign retailers face uphill struggle

BUSINESS
17/07/2020
Foreign retailers set to make a debut in Vietnam may find themselves in a harsh competitive landscape after the global health crisis.
In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 periodicon

In Vietnam, retailers reap fruit during COVID-19 period

BUSINESS
12/07/2020
Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.
Local retailers can seize the lion's shareicon

Local retailers can seize the lion's share

BUSINESS
19/08/2019
Vietnamese retail companies are in pole position to seize the lion’s share of the market, especially after some foreign businesses have left the country.  
The shifting face of retail in Vietnamicon

The shifting face of retail in Vietnam

BUSINESS
15/08/2019
The 2018 retail landscape in Vietnam was more challenging than ever, and the major market chains were trying to adapt quickly to changes to remain relevant.
Vietnam retail sales hit US$120 billion in seven monthsicon

Vietnam retail sales hit US$120 billion in seven months

BUSINESS
01/08/2019
The retail sales of goods and services totaled VND2.804 quadrillion (US$120.57 billion) during the first seven months of this year, a leap of 11.6 per cent on year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.  
Vietnamese retailers a match for foreign rivals in home marketicon

Vietnamese retailers a match for foreign rivals in home market

BUSINESS
22/07/2019
Contrary to all predictions, Vietnamese retailers are competing on an even footing with foreign counterparts in the domestic market.
World billionaires have their eyes on Vietnamese key economic sectorsicon

World billionaires have their eyes on Vietnamese key economic sectors

FEATURE
10/07/2019
Vietnam now has to ensure fair competition, national treatment for foreigners and nationals equally as well as no quantitative restrictions in foreign trade.  
Post-Auchan retail market expected to growicon

Post-Auchan retail market expected to grow

FEATURE
17/06/2019
The departures of the 24-hour convenience store chain Shop & Go, the e-commerce site Robins.vn and now the supermarket chain Auchan mirror the fierce competition in Vietnam’s retail market. 
Retailers struggle to survive in Vietnamese marketicon

Retailers struggle to survive in Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
08/06/2019
For a long time, Vietnam has been considered as a potential retail market thanks to crowded population and strong purchasing power but not every retailer is able to succeed in doing business here.
Rearranging retail via M&amp;Aicon

Rearranging retail via M&A

BUSINESS
19/04/2019
Mergers and acquisitions are on the upswing in the crowded Vietnamese retail market, bolstered by local retailers expanding their presence amid fierce competition.  
 
 
