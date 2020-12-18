VIETNAM retail market
tin tức về VIETNAM retail market mới nhất
icon
After the lockdown this year, shopping malls began to be busy again in the 'new normal' situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
05/09/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) plans to consolidate traditional markets in rural areas while developing a large number of convenience stores and diversifying types and methods of modern business.
icon BUSINESS
14/08/2020
With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.
icon BUSINESS
17/07/2020
Foreign retailers set to make a debut in Vietnam may find themselves in a harsh competitive landscape after the global health crisis.
icon BUSINESS
12/07/2020
Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.
icon BUSINESS
19/08/2019
Vietnamese retail companies are in pole position to seize the lion’s share of the market, especially after some foreign businesses have left the country.
icon BUSINESS
15/08/2019
The 2018 retail landscape in Vietnam was more challenging than ever, and the major market chains were trying to adapt quickly to changes to remain relevant.
icon BUSINESS
01/08/2019
The retail sales of goods and services totaled VND2.804 quadrillion (US$120.57 billion) during the first seven months of this year, a leap of 11.6 per cent on year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
22/07/2019
Contrary to all predictions, Vietnamese retailers are competing on an even footing with foreign counterparts in the domestic market.
icon FEATURE
10/07/2019
Vietnam now has to ensure fair competition, national treatment for foreigners and nationals equally as well as no quantitative restrictions in foreign trade.
icon FEATURE
17/06/2019
The departures of the 24-hour convenience store chain Shop & Go, the e-commerce site Robins.vn and now the supermarket chain Auchan mirror the fierce competition in Vietnam’s retail market.
icon BUSINESS
08/06/2019
For a long time, Vietnam has been considered as a potential retail market thanks to crowded population and strong purchasing power but not every retailer is able to succeed in doing business here.
icon BUSINESS
19/04/2019
Mergers and acquisitions are on the upswing in the crowded Vietnamese retail market, bolstered by local retailers expanding their presence amid fierce competition.