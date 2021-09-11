 
Sticking points impeding rice tradeicon
Sticking points impeding rice trade

Although the Vietnamese rice industry has set itself an ambitious export target for 2021, domestic rice farmers and suppliers remain cautious amid the ongoing health crisis and complications in international trade.
 
Rice exporters have bumper year, VN becomes No 1 in the world

16/12/2020
The year 2020 has been a challenging year for many business fields, but not for rice production and exports. Vietnam has surpassed India and Thailand in terms of rice export price.
23/09/2020
The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
24/08/2020
With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.
27/07/2020
Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.
29/09/2019
China’s rice imports from Vietnam plummeted during the first few months of 2019, pushing it off Vietnam’s top rice consumers list.  
14/07/2019
South Korea will provide 5 billion won (USD4.5 million) to help improve the rice quality in Vietnam’s Red River delta region.
09/07/2019
Over the last 10 years, rice exports have brought $2-3 billion to Vietnam a year. However, they are facing difficulties in nearly all key markets this year.
 
 
