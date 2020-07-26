Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam rice

tin tức về vietnam rice mới nhất

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?icon
BUSINESS26/07/20200

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

 
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year

icon25/07/20200
Vietnam vows to raise rice value

icon22/07/20200
Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exportsicon

Vietnam expected to surpass Thailand in rice exports

BUSINESS
03/06/2020

Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice exporticon

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export

BUSINESS
25/05/2020

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at portsicon

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports

BUSINESS
17/04/2020

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

S.Korea says to import 55,000 tons of rice from Vietnamicon

S.Korea says to import 55,000 tons of rice from Vietnam

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

South Korea has opened up its market to Vietnamese rice, setting the annual import quota of Vietnamese rice at 55,112 tons, according to the Import-Export Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

182 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exportsicon

182 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exports

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.

Fake world’s best rice products flooding in the marketicon

Fake world’s best rice products flooding in the market

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

Products which claim to feature the ST25 rice strain which was crowned the World's Best Rice at a recent contest have flooded in the Vietnamese market.

Vietnamese rice crowned world’s best titleicon

Vietnamese rice crowned world’s best title

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Vietnam’s ST24 rice variety was recognised as the World's Best Rice this year.

Thailand’s rice subsidy program may affect Vietnam: rice operatorsicon

Thailand’s rice subsidy program may affect Vietnam: rice operators

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

Thailand has passed a plan to allocate its budget of 21.5 billion baht to help stabilize rice prices for Thai farmers. This subsidy program may affect rice exporters including Vietnam, according to local rice operators.

 
 
