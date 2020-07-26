vietnam rice
It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.
03/06/2020
Since May this year, Vietnam’s rice export activities have returned to normal, with the month recording the highest rice export price seen in recent years and paving the way for the country to outpace Thailand in global rice exports in 2020.
25/05/2020
After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice.
17/04/2020
The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.
18/01/2020
South Korea has opened up its market to Vietnamese rice, setting the annual import quota of Vietnamese rice at 55,112 tons, according to the Import-Export Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
07/01/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.
27/11/2019
Products which claim to feature the ST25 rice strain which was crowned the World's Best Rice at a recent contest have flooded in the Vietnamese market.
13/11/2019
Vietnam’s ST24 rice variety was recognised as the World's Best Rice this year.
28/09/2019
Thailand has passed a plan to allocate its budget of 21.5 billion baht to help stabilize rice prices for Thai farmers. This subsidy program may affect rice exporters including Vietnam, according to local rice operators.