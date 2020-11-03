Vietnam-RoK relations
tin tức về Vietnam-RoK relations mới nhất
icon
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.
icon POLITICS
20/05/2020
Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.
icon POLITICS
28/11/2019
Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Kiyoung on November 27 signed an agreement to co-finance research projects from 2019 – 2020.
icon POLITICS
27/11/2019
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung Yun-mo have discussed measures to further bolster economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries.