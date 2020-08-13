Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/08/2020 05:56:32 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam-russia relations

tin tức về vietnam-russia relations mới nhất

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insigniasicon
POLITICS13/08/20200

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

 
Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured

Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured

icon06/08/20200
Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience

icon22/07/20200
PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemicicon

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic

POLITICS
21/04/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.

Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meetingicon

Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting

POLITICS
12/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin yesterday co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.

Friendship, cooperation with Russia a priceless asset: NA leadericon

Friendship, cooperation with Russia a priceless asset: NA leader

POLITICS
12/12/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivered a speech there on December 11.

Vietnamese NA leader, Russian PM discuss multifaceted relationsicon

Vietnamese NA leader, Russian PM discuss multifaceted relations

POLITICS
11/12/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on December 11 as part of her official visit to the country.

Vietnamese, Russian top legislators hold talksicon

Vietnamese, Russian top legislators hold talks

POLITICS
11/12/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on December 10.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visits Vietnamese embassy, TH Group’s project in Russiaicon

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visits Vietnamese embassy, TH Group’s project in Russia

POLITICS
11/12/2019

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the hi-tech dairy farm of TH Group in Volokolamsk district of Moscow Oblast on December 10, part of her official visit to Russia.

“Moscow Days in Hanoi” event promises various activitiesicon

“Moscow Days in Hanoi” event promises various activities

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

Hanoi and Moscow have joined hands to organise “Moscow Days in Hanoi”, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 1.

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s testament to be published in Russiaicon

Book on President Ho Chi Minh’s testament to be published in Russia

VIDEO
17/08/2019

A book reflecting late President Ho Chi Minh’s writing of his testament will be translated into Russian and published in the East European country in the time ahead.

Last respects paid to Russian friends of Vietnamicon

Last respects paid to Russian friends of Vietnam

VIETNAM & WORLD
18/07/2019

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on July 16 and 17 paid last respects to Dr. Evgeny Glazunov and Sen. Lt. Gen. Anatoly Khiupenen, two Russian friends who devoted their lives to promoting relations between the two countries.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 