vietnam-russia relations
vietnam-russia relations
Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12,
21/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.
12/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin yesterday co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.
12/12/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a plenary session of the Federation Council of Russia and delivered a speech there on December 11.
11/12/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on December 11 as part of her official visit to the country.
11/12/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on December 10.
11/12/2019
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the hi-tech dairy farm of TH Group in Volokolamsk district of Moscow Oblast on December 10, part of her official visit to Russia.
16/11/2019
Hanoi and Moscow have joined hands to organise “Moscow Days in Hanoi”, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 1.
17/08/2019
A book reflecting late President Ho Chi Minh’s writing of his testament will be translated into Russian and published in the East European country in the time ahead.
18/07/2019
The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on July 16 and 17 paid last respects to Dr. Evgeny Glazunov and Sen. Lt. Gen. Anatoly Khiupenen, two Russian friends who devoted their lives to promoting relations between the two countries.