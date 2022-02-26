vietnam-singapore relations
The international public opinion and Singapore are highly interested and appreciate the positive results of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit, which gives new opportunities to further develop the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership.
21/06/2021
Vietnam and Singapore have agreed to promote the early establishment of a joint technical working group on a digital partnership, towards a bilateral agreement on digital economy.
16/12/2020
Vietnam and Singapore have agreed to conclude ongoing negotiations of the ‘green lane’ arrangement for business and official travel and resume commercial flights between the two countries.
07/11/2020
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.
15/08/2019
Vietnam and Singapore held the 12th political consultation in the island city state on August 14, agreeing to make joint efforts to continue intensifying their strategic partnership.