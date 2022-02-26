 
vietnam-singapore relations

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Singapore achieves great success
POLITICS

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit to Singapore achieves great success

The international public opinion and Singapore are highly interested and appreciate the positive results of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visit, which gives new opportunities to further develop the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership.
 
Vietnam, Singapore reach consensus on directions for all-round ties

icon26/02/20220
President Phuc: Vietnam encourages investment in sustainable development

icon25/02/20220
Vietnam, Singapore to work towards bilateral agrement on digital economy

POLITICS
21/06/2021
Vietnam and Singapore have agreed to promote the early establishment of a joint technical working group on a digital partnership, towards a bilateral agreement on digital economy.
Vietnam, Singapore to launch 'green lane' for travel next year

POLITICS
16/12/2020
Vietnam and Singapore have agreed to conclude ongoing negotiations of the 'green lane' arrangement for business and official travel and resume commercial flights between the two countries.
Vietnam, Singapore convene 11th defence policy dialogue

POLITICS
07/11/2020
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Permanent Secretary of Defence of Singapore Chan Heng Kee co-chaired the 11th Vietnam – Singapore defence policy dialogue in the island state on November 6.
Vietnam, Singapore to further intensify strategic partnership

POLITICS
15/08/2019
Vietnam and Singapore held the 12th political consultation in the island city state on August 14, agreeing to make joint efforts to continue intensifying their strategic partnership.
 
 
