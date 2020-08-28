vietnam sovereignty
tin tức về vietnam sovereignty mới nhất
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.
26/08/2020
China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
07/07/2020
Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea.
06/07/2020
Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.
13/03/2020
32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.
01/11/2019
Safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea was a “mission of top priority”, a high-ranking army official said in front of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday morning.
21/09/2019
Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).
13/09/2019
The Association of People Loving Vietnam in the Republic of Korea (VESAMO) has demanded China immediately stop violations of Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of Vietnam in the East Sea.
27/08/2019
The US Department of Defense yesterday expressed its deep concern at China’s “coercive interference” in Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in the East Sea, and its continued efforts to violate the rules-based international order.
11/08/2019
Coming to the nation’s sacred outpost Truong Sa, one of the simple and peaceful images impressive to strangers are island teachers enthusiastically drying shells on the sunny school steps to make toys and learning tools for local students.
01/08/2019
Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on July 31 expressed his grave concern over the recent developments in the East Sea, with Chinese geological survey vessel group
30/07/2019
The Vietnamese navy has been developing fully with five service branches: surface ships-submarines, coastal defence missiles, naval commando, naval aviation and marine corps.
29/07/2019
DK1 platforms were built on the southern continental shelf during 1989-1998. It has become Vietnam’s special national sovereign landmark on sea.
29/07/2019
The Tu Chinh reef (internationally known as Vanguard Bank) is located in Vietnam’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and completely belongs to the country.
25/07/2019
Vietnam resolvedly and consistently safeguards its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the East Sea as defined in the 1982 UNCLOS through peaceful means based on international law.
24/07/2019
Beijing has shamelessly occupied waters of regional countries and harassed Vietnam`s long-lasting oil exploitation within Vietnamese waters.
24/07/2019
Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 and other coastguard ships of China are operating around the Vanguard Bank in the East Sea, which is a blatant violation of international law as the area is within Vietnam’s 200-nautical-mile EEZ.
24/07/2019
Amidst complicated and unpredictable developments of the world and region, especially in the East Sea, garrisons in Truong Sa archipelago always build a strong political spirit and high willpower.