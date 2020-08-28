Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam sovereignty

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam's sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

 
Netflix asked to remove movies with content infringing on Vietnam's sovereignty

Stamp collection featuring national sea and islands launched

China's military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam's sovereignty

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/08/2020

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
07/07/2020

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
06/07/2020

Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

32 years of Gac Ma battle

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/03/2020

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

East Sea: Sovereignty protection is top priority

POLITICS
01/11/2019

Safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea was a “mission of top priority”, a high-ranking army official said in front of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday morning.

Ancient Chinese books say Hoang Sa, Truong Sa belong to Vietnam

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/09/2019

Many ancient Chinese bibliographies, recorded by the Chinese themselves, directly or indirectly, recognize Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos of Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands) and Truong Sa (Spratly Islands).

RoK association asks China to stop violations in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/09/2019

The Association of People Loving Vietnam in the Republic of Korea (VESAMO) has demanded China immediately stop violations of Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of Vietnam in the East Sea.

US defense department concerned by China's coercion against Vietnam in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
27/08/2019

The US Department of Defense yesterday expressed its deep concern at China’s “coercive interference” in Vietnam’s longstanding oil and gas activities in the East Sea, and its continued efforts to violate the rules-based international order.

Spreading literacy in Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
11/08/2019

Coming to the nation’s sacred outpost Truong Sa, one of the simple and peaceful images impressive to strangers are island teachers enthusiastically drying shells on the sunny school steps to make toys and learning tools for local students.

Vietnam voices concern over developments in East Sea at AMM-52

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
01/08/2019

Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on July 31 expressed his grave concern over the recent developments in the East Sea, with Chinese geological survey vessel group 

Elite and modern Vietnamese naval force

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
30/07/2019

The Vietnamese navy has been developing fully with five service branches: surface ships-submarines, coastal defence missiles, naval commando, naval aviation and marine corps.

DK1 – A sovereign landmark

PHOTOS
29/07/2019

DK1 platforms were built on the southern continental shelf during 1989-1998. It has become Vietnam’s special national sovereign landmark on sea.

Vietnam consistently exercises, safeguards sovereignty by peaceful measures

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
29/07/2019

The Tu Chinh reef (internationally known as Vanguard Bank) is located in Vietnam’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and completely belongs to the country.

Vietnam consistently protects sovereignty in East Sea: Spokeswoman

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
25/07/2019

Vietnam resolvedly and consistently safeguards its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the East Sea as defined in the 1982 UNCLOS through peaceful means based on international law.

China advances plans to eat up East Sea to compete with US: Expert

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
24/07/2019

Beijing has shamelessly occupied waters of regional countries and harassed Vietnam`s long-lasting oil exploitation within Vietnamese waters.

Chinese ships violating Vietnam's exclusive economic zone

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
24/07/2019

Survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 and other coastguard ships of China are operating around the Vanguard Bank in the East Sea, which is a blatant violation of international law as the area is within Vietnam’s 200-nautical-mile EEZ.

Truong Sa garrisons improve defence capacity, combat readiness

PHOTOS
24/07/2019

Amidst complicated and unpredictable developments of the world and region, especially in the East Sea, garrisons in Truong Sa archipelago always build a strong political spirit and high willpower.

 
 
