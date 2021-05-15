 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vợ chồng tỷ phú Bill Gates ly hôn
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

20/05/2021 19:24:29 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam specialties

tin tức về vietnam specialties mới nhất

Old discarded clothes turned into expensive productsicon
FEATURE15/05/20210

Old discarded clothes turned into expensive products

All old things, from clothes and guitars to motorbikes, can be recycled into useful and highly aesthetic items thanks to talented artisans.
 
Gourds that weigh 15 kilograms and other unusual phenomena in Vietnam

Gourds that weigh 15 kilograms and other unusual phenomena in Vietnam

icon09/05/20210
Original in Vietnam: Pineapple leaf fiber used to make fashionable clothes

Original in Vietnam: Pineapple leaf fiber used to make fashionable clothes

icon28/04/20210
Raising 9-spur cocks, farmer earns big moneyicon

Raising 9-spur cocks, farmer earns big money

BUSINESS
09/02/2021
Though 9-spur cocks are no longer in high demand, they are still very expensive. A farmer in Phu Tho can earn VND300 million in Tet sale season from these cocks.
Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guavaicon

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava

BUSINESS
06/09/2020
Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.
Vietnam food: Longanicon

Vietnam food: Longan

VIDEO
19/08/2019
Are you longing for longan? This popular fruit in Vietnam is actually named after… the eye of a dragon! But despite it fire-breathing moniker, longan drinks are the perfect way to keep cool in the summer hear.  
Pickled mustard greens – a popular side dish of Vietnamese peopleicon

Pickled mustard greens – a popular side dish of Vietnamese people

TRAVEL
06/08/2019
Several types of vegetables can be used to make pickles but pickled mustard greens are the most popular vegetable.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 