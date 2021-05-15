vietnam specialties
tin tức về vietnam specialties mới nhất
All old things, from clothes and guitars to motorbikes, can be recycled into useful and highly aesthetic items thanks to talented artisans.
BUSINESS
09/02/2021
Though 9-spur cocks are no longer in high demand, they are still very expensive. A farmer in Phu Tho can earn VND300 million in Tet sale season from these cocks.
BUSINESS
06/09/2020
Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.
VIDEO
19/08/2019
Are you longing for longan? This popular fruit in Vietnam is actually named after… the eye of a dragon! But despite it fire-breathing moniker, longan drinks are the perfect way to keep cool in the summer hear.
TRAVEL
06/08/2019
Several types of vegetables can be used to make pickles but pickled mustard greens are the most popular vegetable.