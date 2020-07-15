Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam sports

tin tức về Vietnam sports mới nhất

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

 
AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
15/07/2020

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022

icon15/07/20200
National table tennis champs start today
15/07/2020

National table tennis champs start today

icon15/07/20200
An Giang coach wants Pho Hien players and coach disciplined over fracas

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/07/2020

An Giang coach Trinh Van Hau has said that he expects the VFF Discipline Committee to punish coach Hua Hien Vinh and striker Trinh Quang Vinh of Pho Hien FC after an altercation with one of his charges.

Paulo makes V.League 1 history in Sai Gon's 4-1 win

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/03/2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/03/2020

Pedro Paulo made history with the fastest goal ever in the V.League 1 as Sai Gon FC went on to beat SHB Da Nang 4-1 yesterday.

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam's progression over the past decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championships

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.

Vietnam's top 10 sport events of 2019

FEATURE
02/01/2020

FEATURE
02/01/2020

Vietnamese athletes have had an outstanding 2019 at home and abroad. Việt Nam News looks at the top 10 events of the year.

Vietnam's ten outstanding sports events in 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/12/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/12/2019

Belows are the most prominent sports events of the year.

HCM City Marathon 2020 expected to attract over 10,000 participants

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/12/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/12/2019

HCM City Marathon 2020 slated to be held on January 4-5 is expected to see the participation of 10,000 people.

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoi

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. 

Vietnam retains third place on SEA Games 30 medal tally

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

Vietnam secured an additional eight gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals on December 7 – the seventh competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Gamesin the Philippines, retaining its third place on the medal tally.

SEA Games 30: Vietnam advance to football final

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019

Vietnam advanced to the final of the men’s football at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines, after beating Cambodian rivals 4-0 in the semi-final match on December 7.

SEA Games 30: Vietnam stays at second place on December 5

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/12/2019

Vietnamese athletes brought home four more gold medals at the SEA Games 30 on December 5, helping the country maintain the second place on the medal tally.

SEA Games 30: Vietnam bag historic medal in basketball

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/12/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/12/2019

Vietnam pocketed a bronze medal in basketball men’s 3x3 on December 2 after beating Thailand in a third place playoff at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.

Hanoi street ban for Vietnam-Thailand World Cup qualifier

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

Hanoi Police Department have announced a vehicle ban on many local streets for Vietnam-Thailand football match in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

'Cap sac' ritual of Dao people

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

Le Quang Liem impressive in blitz chess at Romania Grand Tour

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/11/2019

Vietnamese super grandmaster Le Quang Liem performed brilliantly on the first day of blitz chess (November 9) at the ongoing 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania with five wins and four draws.

Vietnam thrash Mongolia in opening AFC U-19 Championship qualifier

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2019

Vietnam's national U19 football team enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory over Mongolia in their opening match in the qualifying round for the AFC U-19 Championship on November 6.

Tickets for Vietnam-UAE match at World Cup qualifier go through the roof

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2019

Tickets for the upcoming match between the UAE and Vietnam in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian second qualifying round are on sale online at exorbitant prices.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
