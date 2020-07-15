Vietnam sports
Vietnam sports
The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.
10/07/2020
An Giang coach Trinh Van Hau has said that he expects the VFF Discipline Committee to punish coach Hua Hien Vinh and striker Trinh Quang Vinh of Pho Hien FC after an altercation with one of his charges.
15/03/2020
Pedro Paulo made history with the fastest goal ever in the V.League 1 as Sai Gon FC went on to beat SHB Da Nang 4-1 yesterday.
05/01/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.
02/01/2020
The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.
02/01/2020
Vietnamese athletes have had an outstanding 2019 at home and abroad. Việt Nam News looks at the top 10 events of the year.
19/12/2019
HCM City Marathon 2020 slated to be held on January 4-5 is expected to see the participation of 10,000 people.
08/12/2019
Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
08/12/2019
Vietnam secured an additional eight gold, seven silver and ten bronze medals on December 7 – the seventh competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Gamesin the Philippines, retaining its third place on the medal tally.
07/12/2019
Vietnam advanced to the final of the men’s football at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines, after beating Cambodian rivals 4-0 in the semi-final match on December 7.
06/12/2019
Vietnamese athletes brought home four more gold medals at the SEA Games 30 on December 5, helping the country maintain the second place on the medal tally.
03/12/2019
Vietnam pocketed a bronze medal in basketball men’s 3x3 on December 2 after beating Thailand in a third place playoff at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.
19/11/2019
Hanoi Police Department have announced a vehicle ban on many local streets for Vietnam-Thailand football match in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
15/11/2019
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.
10/11/2019
Vietnamese super grandmaster Le Quang Liem performed brilliantly on the first day of blitz chess (November 9) at the ongoing 2019 Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Romania with five wins and four draws.
07/11/2019
Vietnam's national U19 football team enjoyed a resounding 3-0 victory over Mongolia in their opening match in the qualifying round for the AFC U-19 Championship on November 6.
07/11/2019
Tickets for the upcoming match between the UAE and Vietnam in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian second qualifying round are on sale online at exorbitant prices.