Vietnam steel industry
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many construction and real estate projects being delayed, resulting in large inventories of construction materials, especially steel.
17/07/2020
The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.
09/10/2019
The steel industry is facing lawsuits against tax evasion and dumping, according to information from the Vietnam Steel Association.
04/09/2019
Hanwa Co., a Japanese firm trading in a wide range of products including steels and construction materials, has bought a 65-percent stake in a Vietnamese steel coil maker, according to NNA Japan.
09/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has extended the time to decide the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on cold-rolled carbon steel coils and sheets imported from China by another 30 days.
22/06/2019
The total designed capacity of the domestic cold-rolled steel industry reached more than 700,000 tonnes, so local producers now can only run at about half of their designed capacity, according to the petition.
14/04/2019
Local steel industry is projected to enjoy a growth rate of some 10 per cent during 2019 which would be primarily driven by two key projects in the central region, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.