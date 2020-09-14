Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Xét xử vụ Đồng Tâm
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

17/09/2020 11:41:17 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnam steel industry

tin tức về Vietnam steel industry mới nhất

Stagnated construction leads to large steel inventoriesicon
BUSINESS14/09/20200

Stagnated construction leads to large steel inventories

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many construction and real estate projects being delayed, resulting in large inventories of construction materials, especially steel.

 
Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress

Tough spot for steel ventures as pandemic cuts off progress

icon04/09/20200
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA

icon19/08/20200
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steelicon

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel

BUSINESS
17/07/2020

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

Vietnam needs to do more to avoid trade fraudicon

Vietnam needs to do more to avoid trade fraud

BUSINESS
09/10/2019

The steel industry is facing lawsuits against tax evasion and dumping, according to information from the Vietnam Steel Association.

Japan's Hanwa buys 65% of Vietnamese steel coil planticon

Japan's Hanwa buys 65% of Vietnamese steel coil plant

BUSINESS
04/09/2019

Hanwa Co., a Japanese firm trading in a wide range of products including steels and construction materials, has bought a 65-percent stake in a Vietnamese steel coil maker, according to NNA Japan.

VN Trade Ministry delays anti-dumping probe on steel imports from Chinaicon

VN Trade Ministry delays anti-dumping probe on steel imports from China

BUSINESS
09/08/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has extended the time to decide the launch of an anti-dumping investigation on cold-rolled carbon steel coils and sheets imported from China by another 30 days.

New steel projects bewilder producersicon

New steel projects bewilder producers

FEATURE
22/06/2019

The total designed capacity of the domestic cold-rolled steel industry reached more than 700,000 tonnes, so local producers now can only run at about half of their designed capacity, according to the petition.

Vietnam steel industry expected to stay upbeat in 2019icon

Vietnam steel industry expected to stay upbeat in 2019

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

Local steel industry is projected to enjoy a growth rate of some 10 per cent during 2019 which would be primarily driven by two key projects in the central region, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 