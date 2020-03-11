Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in Februaryicon
BUSINESS11/03/20200

Vietnam’s stock market has tough time in February

The Vietnamese stock market had a tough time throughout February with most stocks weakening amid concern about the global spread of the coronavirus disease(COVID-19).

 
Foreign investors withdraw $147.7m in 20 days

Foreign investors withdraw $147.7m in 20 days

icon10/03/20200
Company profit growth in VN to slow down in 2020: reports

Company profit growth in VN to slow down in 2020: reports

icon25/02/20200
Vietnam’s stock market keeps appealing to foreign investorsicon

Vietnam’s stock market keeps appealing to foreign investors

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The prospect of the Vietnamese stock market this year will be brighter, with profits of listed firms in 2020 likely to increase by 18% against 2019 while the VN-Index may rise by 20.7%.

Lending activities contribute most to profits of Vietnam’s brokeragesicon

Lending activities contribute most to profits of Vietnam’s brokerages

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

This segment was also the only one in the brokerage sector that saw gross profit increase compared to the third quarter of last year.

Different scenarios for VN-Index in Q4icon

Different scenarios for VN-Index in Q4

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

Brokerages proposed different scenarios for the movement of VN-Index from now until the end of the year depending on the world's economic growth prospects.

January-September foreign buying of VN shares reaches over $460 millionicon

January-September foreign buying of VN shares reaches over $460 million

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Foreign investors net bought a total VND10.8 trillion (US$464.4 million) worth of local shares from January to September with exchange-traded funds...

Hindrances preventing FIEs from listing on stock marketicon

Hindrances preventing FIEs from listing on stock market

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

A number of foreign-invested enterprises have been unlisting their shares in Vietnam due to alleged legal problems.

HoSE, HNX will have separate roles and missionsicon

HoSE, HNX will have separate roles and missions

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) will solely concentrate on operating the according to the Ministry of Finance.

Total UPCoM firms reach 850 in Augusticon

Total UPCoM firms reach 850 in August

BUSINESS
07/09/2019

The total number of companies trading on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) reached 850 as of August 30, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced.

Securities regulator unveils corporate governance codeicon

Securities regulator unveils corporate governance code

BUSINESS
15/08/2019

The first ever Viet Nam Corporate Governance Code of Best Practices, a set of recommended practices for Vietnamese public companies, has been issued by the State Securities Commission of Viet Nam.

HCM Stock Exchange releases updates for VN30 basketicon

HCM Stock Exchange releases updates for VN30 basket

BUSINESS
19/07/2019

The HCM Stock Exchange (HoSE) has announced the latest update to the blue-chip VN30 Index for July 2019, which will take officially effect from August 5.

Foreign investors net purchase US$388 million of Vietnam sharesicon

Foreign investors net purchase US$388 million of Vietnam shares

BUSINESS
16/06/2019

The ongoing revision of Vietnam’s securities law is expected to remove restriction for foreign ownership limit at local companies.

New product to draw foreign investors to Vietnam’s stock marketicon

New product to draw foreign investors to Vietnam’s stock market

FEATURE
13/06/2019

Covered warrants will be an alternative technical tool as foreign investors are not limited to buy the securities product and can freely trade it as domestic investors do.

Non-voting shares could lure more foreign capital to Vietnamese firmsicon

Non-voting shares could lure more foreign capital to Vietnamese firms

BUSINESS
02/06/2019

The use of non-voting depository receipts (NVDRs) may help foreign investors buy more shares in Vietnamese companies without raising their power.

 
 
