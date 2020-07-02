Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam students

tin tức về vietnam students mới nhất

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announcedicon
SOCIETY3 giờ trước0

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

 
International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition

icon02/07/20200
Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15

Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15

icon17/06/20200
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schoolsicon

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools

SOCIETY
15/06/2020

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Investors sell nursery schools after big lossesicon

Investors sell nursery schools after big losses

SOCIETY
17/04/2020

Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.

Australia offers 50 scholarships to Vietnamese citizensicon

Australia offers 50 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

The Australian Government will provide 50 Australia Awards scholarships to Vietnamese citizens this year.

New Zealand offers exclusive scholarships for Vietnamese studentsicon

New Zealand offers exclusive scholarships for Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced the return of its New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS), a prestigious scholarships programme offered exclusively to Vietnamese school students.

Animal protection to be taught in schoolicon

Animal protection to be taught in school

SOCIETY
09/11/2019

Around eight million primary pupils will be taught about wild animal protection at schools in 2019-2020 school year.

Vietnam National University-HCM City, a pioneer in AI researchicon

Vietnam National University-HCM City, a pioneer in AI research

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/11/2019

HCM City uses artificial intelligence as a foundation to develop industry 4.0 and become a smart city.

A bachelor's degree is no longer a musticon

A bachelor's degree is no longer a must

SOCIETY
03/11/2019

Going to a vocational school was long deemed an unthinkable idea for many Vietnamese parents that wanted their kids to go to university, but now, young adults are standing up to defy the old-fashioned notion.

Physics teacher makes instructional models from discarded materialsicon

Physics teacher makes instructional models from discarded materials

SOCIETY
02/11/2019

Teacher Ngo Van Thieu collects lollipop sticks, old electrical wires, bottle caps, used straws and other discarded materials to make models that demonstrate scientific theories in his physics classes.

Vietnamese schools to face shortage of art, music teachers next yearicon

Vietnamese schools to face shortage of art, music teachers next year

SOCIETY
01/11/2019

High schools are expected to face a shortage of music and art teachers when the new education programme begins in the 2019-21 academic year.

VN team wins ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2019icon

VN team wins ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019

Team AWM from Vietnam took first place at the Regional Final of the ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2019 held in Bangkok on Thursday.

HCM City lacks teachers for students with disabilitiesicon

HCM City lacks teachers for students with disabilities

SOCIETY
30/10/2019

The lack of teachers for students with disabilities in HCM City is posing concerns to educational experts.

Teacher helps eradicate illiteracy in remote Hoa Binh areasicon

Teacher helps eradicate illiteracy in remote Hoa Binh areas

FEATURE
27/10/2019

With love for teaching and a desire to help others, Ha Thi Hang has helped all ethnic students of a school in the northern mountain province of Hoa Binh’s Mai Chau District escape illiteracy.

Five charged in Ha Giang school exam scandalicon

Five charged in Ha Giang school exam scandal

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

Ha Giang Province People’s Court sentenced five people for allegedly cheating on the 2018 national high school exams at a first instance trial on Friday.

Students at HCM City primary schools win top prize at Robothonicon

Students at HCM City primary schools win top prize at Robothon

SOCIETY
24/10/2019

Students at Le Ngoc Han and Luong The Vinh primary schools won the top prizes in the annual Robothon Contest 2019 for students at primary schools throughout HCM City held on October 20.

Former top educator in Son La detained in exam fraudicon

Former top educator in Son La detained in exam fraud

SOCIETY
24/10/2019

Police in Son La have arrested Tran Xuan Yen, former deputy director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, for his alleged involvement in the manipulation of test scores in the national high school exam last year.

Hai Phong to offer free educationicon

Hai Phong to offer free education

SOCIETY
21/10/2019

Hai Phong is planning to provide free education to all pupils from preschool to high school level including further education.

Southeast Asia educational experts meets in Da Nang Cityicon

Southeast Asia educational experts meets in Da Nang City

SOCIETY
18/10/2019

The sixth version of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Polytechnic Network Meeting began in Da Nang City on October 17, with the participation of 160 delegates from 64 regional educational organisations.

 
 
