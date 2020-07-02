vietnam students
tin tức về vietnam students mới nhất
Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.
SOCIETY
15/06/2020
Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.
SOCIETY
17/04/2020
Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.
SOCIETY
11/02/2020
The Australian Government will provide 50 Australia Awards scholarships to Vietnamese citizens this year.
SOCIETY
07/02/2020
Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced the return of its New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS), a prestigious scholarships programme offered exclusively to Vietnamese school students.
SOCIETY
09/11/2019
Around eight million primary pupils will be taught about wild animal protection at schools in 2019-2020 school year.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/11/2019
HCM City uses artificial intelligence as a foundation to develop industry 4.0 and become a smart city.
SOCIETY
03/11/2019
Going to a vocational school was long deemed an unthinkable idea for many Vietnamese parents that wanted their kids to go to university, but now, young adults are standing up to defy the old-fashioned notion.
SOCIETY
02/11/2019
Teacher Ngo Van Thieu collects lollipop sticks, old electrical wires, bottle caps, used straws and other discarded materials to make models that demonstrate scientific theories in his physics classes.
SOCIETY
01/11/2019
High schools are expected to face a shortage of music and art teachers when the new education programme begins in the 2019-21 academic year.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019
Team AWM from Vietnam took first place at the Regional Final of the ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2019 held in Bangkok on Thursday.
SOCIETY
30/10/2019
The lack of teachers for students with disabilities in HCM City is posing concerns to educational experts.
FEATURE
27/10/2019
With love for teaching and a desire to help others, Ha Thi Hang has helped all ethnic students of a school in the northern mountain province of Hoa Binh’s Mai Chau District escape illiteracy.
SOCIETY
26/10/2019
Ha Giang Province People’s Court sentenced five people for allegedly cheating on the 2018 national high school exams at a first instance trial on Friday.
SOCIETY
24/10/2019
Students at Le Ngoc Han and Luong The Vinh primary schools won the top prizes in the annual Robothon Contest 2019 for students at primary schools throughout HCM City held on October 20.
SOCIETY
24/10/2019
Police in Son La have arrested Tran Xuan Yen, former deputy director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, for his alleged involvement in the manipulation of test scores in the national high school exam last year.
SOCIETY
21/10/2019
Hai Phong is planning to provide free education to all pupils from preschool to high school level including further education.
SOCIETY
18/10/2019
The sixth version of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Polytechnic Network Meeting began in Da Nang City on October 17, with the participation of 160 delegates from 64 regional educational organisations.