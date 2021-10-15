vietnam swimming
tin tức về vietnam swimming mới nhất
The Vietnamese national swimming team will leave for Hungary on November 1 to train for the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and 19th Asian Games (ASIAD).
03/07/2021
Top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, next month.
10/07/2019
Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, Vietnam’s top female swimmer, is set to compete in three events in the upcoming 18th FINA World Championship, which is scheduled to take place in the Republic of Korea on July 12-28.