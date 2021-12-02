Vietnam-Switzerland relations
tin tức về Vietnam-Switzerland relations mới nhất
icon
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visits to Switzerland and Russia were a success with specific outcomes, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said in an interview granted to the press following the visits.
icon POLITICS
29/11/2021
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva on November 28 (local time) as part of his official visit to Switzerland.
icon POLITICS
06/08/2021
Switzerland’s vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is paying an official visit to Vietnam from August 4 - 6.