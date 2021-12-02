 
Vietnam-Switzerland relations

tin tức về Vietnam-Switzerland relations mới nhất

President's visits to Switzerland, Russia produce fruitful outcomes: Deputy FMicon
POLITICS2 giờ trước0

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's visits to Switzerland and Russia were a success with specific outcomes, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung said in an interview granted to the press following the visits.
 
Impressions of Vietnamese President's official visit to Switzerland

icon02/12/20210
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc wraps off official visit to Switzerland, heading to Russia

icon29/11/20210
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc active in Switzerland

POLITICS
29/11/2021
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva on November 28 (local time) as part of his official visit to Switzerland. ​
Swiss Vice President pays official visit to Vietnam

POLITICS
06/08/2021
Switzerland’s vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is paying an official visit to Vietnam from August 4 - 6.
 
 
