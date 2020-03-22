Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
Vietnam

tin tức về Vietnam mới nhất

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
BUSINESS4 giờ trước0

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam's textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

 
Measures praised by foreigners

Measures praised by foreigners

icon5 giờ trước0
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020

icon11 giờ trước0
EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products

BUSINESS
12 giờ trước

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam's shrimp exports

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports

BUSINESS
15 giờ trước

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love

Down syndrome children show unconditional love

FEATURE
15 giờ trước

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment

BUSINESS
22/03/2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

Vietnam develops skilled human resources

Vietnam develops skilled human resources

SOCIETY
22/03/2020

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

HCM City to host tech expos in September

HCM City to host tech expos in September

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/03/2020

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city

Jacarandas beautify streets in Da Lat resort city

TRAVEL
20/03/2020

If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5

Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group

YOUR VIETNAM
19/03/2020

"Mo khoăn khoai" is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Health Ministry announces 8 flights with passengers contracting COVID-19

Health Ministry announces 8 flights with passengers contracting COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

The Ministry of Health on March 16 announced it has found eight flights with passengers on board contracting COVID-19.

Vietnam now at "golden stage" of COVID-19 fight: PM

Vietnam now at “golden stage” of COVID-19 fight: PM

POLITICS
17/03/2020

Vietnam is now at the "golden stage" of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customers

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customers

BUSINESS
17/03/2020

Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.

Fed's rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

Fed’s rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

With greater liquidity, investors would look for markets deemed safe with less negative impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19

Vietnam businesses and artists donate over US$3 million to fight Covid-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2020

The community is actively joining hands in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

Economy growing against the flow

Economy growing against the flow

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam's lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

Mekong Delta, southern islands are new domestic tourism hotspots

VIDEO
16/03/2020

The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.

Health conditions of most COVID-19 patients in Vietnam stable: health ministry

Health conditions of most COVID-19 patients in Vietnam stable: health ministry

SOCIETY
15/03/2020

The health conditions of almost all COVID-19 patients in Vietnam are stable, with no fever and shortness of breath reported, the Health Ministry announced on March 15.

 
 
