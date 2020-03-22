Vietnam
tin tức về Vietnam mới nhất
Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.
12 giờ trước
Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets.
15 giờ trước
The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.
15 giờ trước
In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.
22/03/2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.
22/03/2020
Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.
22/03/2020
The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.
20/03/2020
If you are looking for some beautiful photos for Instagram, visiting Da Lat city in Lam Dong on March could be a great idea as during this time.
19/03/2020
Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
19/03/2020
“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.
17/03/2020
The Ministry of Health on March 16 announced it has found eight flights with passengers on board contracting COVID-19.
17/03/2020
Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.
17/03/2020
Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.
16/03/2020
With greater liquidity, investors would look for markets deemed safe with less negative impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.
16/03/2020
Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations
16/03/2020
The Mekong Delta and southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao are dominating domestic tour bookings as COVID-19 cases rise elsewhere in Vietnam.
15/03/2020
The health conditions of almost all COVID-19 patients in Vietnam are stable, with no fever and shortness of breath reported, the Health Ministry announced on March 15.