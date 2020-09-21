vietnam talent
tin tức về vietnam talent mới nhất
From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.
SOCIETY
13/08/2020
Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).
SOCIETY
27/07/2020
A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/08/2019
Tran Hoang Anh, a student of the Hanoi-based Foreign Trade University, has brought home the solitary bronze medal for Vietnam at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2019 (MOSWC) in the United States.
SOCIETY
30/07/2019
Vietnam won two gold and two silver medals at the recent 51st International Chemistry Olympiad, ranking fifth among participating nations and territories, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
SOCIETY
29/07/2019
Two inventions of Vietnamese students won gold medals from the World Invention Creativity Olympic taking place in South Korea from July 25 to 27.
SOCIETY
22/07/2019
Canada's animal science journal has published a study on three indigenous Vietnamese chicken varieties by Do Quang Son from the Vietnam Agriculture Academy.
SOCIETY
31/05/2019
Three 11th graders and four 12th graders seized silver medals at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2019, which was held online on May 18.