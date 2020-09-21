Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
vietnam talent

The desired effect
The desired effect

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

 
Vietnamese professor appointed research chairman at UK's Royal Academy of Engineering

Hanoi students recycle corncobs, sell 34 tons within two months

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

Vietnamese team enjoy big win at European Physics Olympiad 2020

A team made up of Vietnamese students achieved success at the European Physics Olympiad 2020 in Satu Mare, Romania, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Vietnamese student grabs bronze at Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship

Tran Hoang Anh, a student of the Hanoi-based Foreign Trade University, has brought home the solitary bronze medal for Vietnam at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2019 (MOSWC) in the United States.

Vietnam in fifth place at 51st Int'l Chemistry Olympiad

Vietnam won two gold and two silver medals at the recent 51st International Chemistry Olympiad, ranking fifth among participating nations and territories, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Vietnamese students win gold medals at World Invention Creativity Olympic

Two inventions of Vietnamese students won gold medals from the World Invention Creativity Olympic taking place in South Korea from July 25 to 27.

Vietnamese researcher's thesis published in ISI journal

Canada's animal science journal has published a study on three indigenous Vietnamese chicken varieties by Do Quang Son from the Vietnam Agriculture Academy.

Vietnam win seven silvers at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2019

Three 11th graders and four 12th graders seized silver medals at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2019, which was held online on May 18.

 
 
