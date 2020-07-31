vietnam talents
tin tức về vietnam talents mới nhất
All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US,
09/08/2019
Vietnam won two champion cups, four gold and five silver medals at the recent 2019 International Mathematics Competition (IMC) in South Africa, entering top 5 of the competition.
19/07/2019
All 30 Vietnamese students won prizes at the 2019 World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) held in Japan recently.
07/06/2019
The eight-member Vietnamese team brought home five gold medals from the 2019 Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad for Primary Schools (APMOPS 2019), ranked only after host Singapore.