Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad
SOCIETY 31/07/2020

Vietnam finishes second at 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad

All four Vietnamese students competing at the 2020 International Chemistry Olympiad brought home gold medals, making Vietnam secure the second place on the medal tally, only after the US, 

 
Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad

29/07/2020
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg

28/07/2020
Vietnam enters top 5 at South African Int'l Mathematics Competition

Vietnam enters top 5 at South African Int’l Mathematics Competition

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

Vietnam won two champion cups, four gold and five silver medals at the recent 2019 International Mathematics Competition (IMC) in South Africa, entering top 5 of the competition.

Vietnam wins high prizes at international maths contest

Vietnam wins high prizes at international maths contest

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

All 30 Vietnamese students won prizes at the 2019 World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) held in Japan recently.

Vietnam wins five gold medals at Asia-Pacific math contest

Vietnam wins five gold medals at Asia-Pacific math contest

SOCIETY
07/06/2019

The eight-member Vietnamese team brought home five gold medals from the 2019 Asia-Pacific Mathematical Olympiad for Primary Schools (APMOPS 2019), ranked only after host Singapore.

 
 
