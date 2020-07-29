vietnam textile and garment
After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.
19/08/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is drafting a circular providing guidance for the application of safeguard measures for textile and apparel products under the CPTPP.
14/08/2019
The sudden depreciation of Chinese yuan against the US dollar brings more difficulties to Viet Nam’s yarn industry, according to Viet Nam Textile and Apparel Association.
14/04/2019
Vietnam has become an appealing investment destination for international textile and garment enterprises, as Vietnam’s apparel sector is expected to continue to register strong growth in the coming years.