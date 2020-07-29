Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/08/2020 00:53:48 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam textile and garment

tin tức về vietnam textile and garment mới nhất

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2icon
BUSINESS29/07/20200

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2

After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

 
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties

icon26/07/20200
Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA

Vietnam apparel firms won't see instant benefits from EVFTA

icon29/06/20200
Vietnam considers safeguard measures for apparel sector under CPTPPicon

Vietnam considers safeguard measures for apparel sector under CPTPP

BUSINESS
19/08/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is drafting a circular providing guidance for the application of safeguard measures for textile and apparel products under the CPTPP.

Yuan price reduction affects on VN industry: expertsicon

Yuan price reduction affects on VN industry: experts

BUSINESS
14/08/2019

The sudden depreciation of Chinese yuan against the US dollar brings more difficulties to Viet Nam’s yarn industry, according to Viet Nam Textile and Apparel Association.

Vietnam’s apparel sector increasingly attractive to foreign investorsicon

Vietnam’s apparel sector increasingly attractive to foreign investors

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

Vietnam has become an appealing investment destination for international textile and garment enterprises, as Vietnam’s apparel sector is expected to continue to register strong growth in the coming years.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 