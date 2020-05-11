Vietnam tour
Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.
09/01/2020
On early days of 2020, the first signs of spring have been already spotted with white plum flowers starting to bloom in Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La.
02/01/2020
Vietnamese tourism performed well in 2019 with outstanding results.
03/12/2019
Over the past five centuries, locals in the ancient pottery village of Thanh Ha have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.
02/12/2019
Weaving water hyacinth, an aquatic plant available in Vietnam's countryside, has brought an extra source of income for thousands of people in Ninh Quoi commune, Hong Dan district, Bac Lieu province.
28/11/2019
In recent years, the type of SAVE Tourism has begun to be implemented in Vietnam, bringing positive values to local communities at the destinations.
28/11/2019
Lai Xa Village is considered the birthplace of Vietnamese photography. Though times are changing, visitors can still get a picture of the past at Lai Xa's photography museum.
19/11/2019
Hanoi's Tran Quoc Pagoda is one of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam. It is famous not only for its ancient beauty but also for its fresh and green space combined with its architecture, cultural history.
19/11/2019
Vistiors to Hai Tac (Pirate) Island in Kien Giang Province can dive for sea urchins and eat them raw as local fishermen do.
18/11/2019
At the end of September and early October, in Bac Yen district, Son La province, the golden terraced rice fields on the hillsides create a charming scenery.
15/11/2019
The 200-year-old Tich Thien Duong is the only remaining ancient house left in Da Nang city, in which traditional Vietnamese ancient architecture is still kept intact.
12/11/2019
Three national parks and a nature reserve in Vietnam have been added to the list of ASEAN heritage parks, taking the country's number to 10.
10/11/2019
Tourism in the Mekong Delta is said to have become monotonous due to the similarities between destinations in the region.
08/11/2019
The stylised images of four holy beasts in imperial arts, namely dragon, unicorn, turtle and phoenix, will appear on all media products at the Hue Festival 2020 as the identity for the event, organisers have announced.
07/11/2019
Let’s join a boat tour along more than 200km long inside Hoa Binh Lake, visitors can be conquered by the beauty of a popular tourist destination dubbed the “Ha Long Bay on land.”
07/11/2019
The Travel website has revealed its list of the top 10 Asian honeymoon destinations, with the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi and the island of Nha Trang included in the list.
06/11/2019
Many people have flocked to daisy gardens in Hanoi to take memorable photos as the daisies bloom in early November.
06/11/2019
Khuoi Ky rock village in Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province has enchanted many visitors with its architecture of stilt houses built from rocks and the local Tay ethnic people’s culture and lifestyle.