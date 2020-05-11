Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VirusCorona
Vietnam tour

tin tức về Vietnam tour mới nhất

In a land amidst the cloudsicon
TRAVEL17 giờ trước0

In a land amidst the clouds

Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.

 
Stunning terraced fields in Sapa

Stunning terraced fields in Sapa

icon11/05/20200
Domestic tourism gradually reopens

Domestic tourism gradually reopens

icon28/04/20200
Plum blossoms invite tourists to Son La provinceicon

Plum blossoms invite tourists to Son La province

VIDEO
09/01/2020

On early days of 2020, the first signs of spring have been already spotted with white plum flowers starting to bloom in Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La.

Vietnam tourism achieves impressive accomplishments in 2019icon

Vietnam tourism achieves impressive accomplishments in 2019

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

Vietnamese tourism performed well in 2019 with outstanding results.

Visiting 500-year-old pottery making village of Thanh Haicon

Visiting 500-year-old pottery making village of Thanh Ha

PHOTOS
03/12/2019

Over the past five centuries, locals in the ancient pottery village of Thanh Ha have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.

The craft of weaving water hyacinth in Bac Lieuicon

The craft of weaving water hyacinth in Bac Lieu

TRAVEL
02/12/2019

Weaving water hyacinth, an aquatic plant available in Vietnam's countryside, has brought an extra source of income for thousands of people in Ninh Quoi commune, Hong Dan district, Bac Lieu province.

Enhancing development of SAVE Tourismicon

Enhancing development of SAVE Tourism

TRAVEL
28/11/2019

In recent years, the type of SAVE Tourism has begun to be implemented in Vietnam, bringing positive values to local communities at the destinations.

Snap happy at Lai Xaicon

Snap happy at Lai Xa

VIDEO
28/11/2019

Lai Xa Village is considered the birthplace of Vietnamese photography. Though times are changing, visitors can still get a picture of the past at Lai Xa's photography museum.

Ancient beauty of oldest pagoda in Hanoiicon

Ancient beauty of oldest pagoda in Hanoi

PHOTOS
19/11/2019

Hanoi's Tran Quoc Pagoda is one of the oldest pagodas in Vietnam. It is famous not only for its ancient beauty but also for its fresh and green space combined with its architecture, cultural history.

Explore Pirate Island in Kien Giangicon

Explore Pirate Island in Kien Giang

TRAVEL
19/11/2019

Vistiors to Hai Tac (Pirate) Island in Kien Giang Province can dive for sea urchins and eat them raw as local fishermen do.

'Paradise' of terraced rice fields in Son Laicon

'Paradise' of terraced rice fields in Son La

PHOTOS
18/11/2019

At the end of September and early October, in Bac Yen district, Son La province, the golden terraced rice fields on the hillsides create a charming scenery.

Tich Thien Duong, a 200-year-old house in Da Nangicon

Tich Thien Duong, a 200-year-old house in Da Nang

PHOTOS
15/11/2019

The 200-year-old Tich Thien Duong is the only remaining ancient house left in Da Nang city, in which traditional Vietnamese ancient architecture is still kept intact.

Four more Vietnamese sites recognised as ASEAN heritage parksicon

Four more Vietnamese sites recognised as ASEAN heritage parks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/11/2019

Three national parks and a nature reserve in Vietnam have been added to the list of ASEAN heritage parks, taking the country's number to 10.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta tourism needs instant refreshmenticon

Vietnam's Mekong Delta tourism needs instant refreshment

FEATURE
10/11/2019


Tourism in the Mekong Delta is said to have become monotonous due to the similarities between destinations in the region.

Four holy beasts to feature prominently at Hue Festival 2020icon

Four holy beasts to feature prominently at Hue Festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/11/2019

The stylised images of four holy beasts in imperial arts, namely dragon, unicorn, turtle and phoenix, will appear on all media products at the Hue Festival 2020 as the identity for the event, organisers have announced.

Vivid jade Hoa Binh Lake from lakeside viewsicon

Vivid jade Hoa Binh Lake from lakeside views

TRAVEL
07/11/2019

Let’s join a boat tour along more than 200km long inside Hoa Binh Lake, visitors can be conquered by the beauty of a popular tourist destination dubbed the “Ha Long Bay on land.”

Hanoi and Nha Trang among top 10 best Asian honeymoon locationsicon

Hanoi and Nha Trang among top 10 best Asian honeymoon locations

TRAVEL
07/11/2019

The Travel website has revealed its list of the top 10 Asian honeymoon destinations, with the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi and the island of Nha Trang included in the list.

Hanoians flock to daisy garden for photosicon

Hanoians flock to daisy garden for photos

TRAVEL
06/11/2019

Many people have flocked to daisy gardens in Hanoi to take memorable photos as the daisies bloom in early November.

Khuoi Ky rock village offers community-based tourism servicesicon

Khuoi Ky rock village offers community-based tourism services

TRAVEL
06/11/2019

Khuoi Ky rock village in Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province has enchanted many visitors with its architecture of stilt houses built from rocks and the local Tay ethnic people’s culture and lifestyle. 

 
 
