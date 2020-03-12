vietnam tourism
Coronavirus has already taken a toll on Vietnam’s tourism, with people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back.
26/01/2020
Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in the northern province of Ninh Binh, famous for appearing in the blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island, has retained its pristine tranquility with clouds hovering above soaring limestone pinnacles.
02/01/2020
Vietnamese tourism performed well in 2019 with outstanding results.
28/11/2019
Vietnam Airlines on November 27 launched the first flight connecting Chengdu city of China and the central Da Nang city.
20/11/2019
The central province of Khanh Hoa will hold a ceremony on December 28 to wrap up National Tourism Year 2019 which was themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.
19/11/2019
The tourism industry, the key driver for economic growth in many localities across the country including the Mekong Delta region, should be developed in a sustainable and responsible fashion.
26/10/2019
The Hanoi Department of Transport is building a plan to ban all vehicles operating in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake within one month with the hope of expanding the city pedestrian zone.
21/10/2019
As of the second quarter of 2019, Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in international arrivals, after Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, according to the Pacific Asia Tourism Association.
14/10/2019
Vietnam has been honoured with four important prizes, includingAsia’s Leading Culinary Destination, at the 26th World Travel Awards (WTA).
18/09/2019
The Vietnamese tourism sector is approaching to the target of welcoming 17.5 -18 million international visitors and serving 85 million domestic tourists in 2019, while earning revenue of nearly US$30.1 billion.
21/08/2019
The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has picked out Vietnam as one of the world's 10 fastest-growing tourism destinations.
17/08/2019
The international tourism segment, despite seeing less growth in tourists than the domestic segment, reportedly contributed a larger proportion to the tourism sector’s total revenue.
14/08/2019
The government has adopted policies and mechanisms to improve the training of tourism personnel and enhance cooperation between training institutions and businesses.
31/07/2019
China may be replaced by South Korea as Vietnam’s largest tourism source market as the number of South Korean visitors to Vietnam has surged during the year up to July.
29/07/2019
The mass influx of tourists to several tourist destinations has given rise to controversies about whether Vietnam’s tourism has reached the saturation point and needs to take a time out for reinforcement.
24/07/2019
The tourism industry is considered a spearhead sector, making contributions to the national economy. But, tourism growth is posing challenges to the environment, especially at popular tourist sites.
23/07/2019
11/07/2019
The Tourism Marketing Department of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the Tourism Advisory Council are working on a plan to open a Vietnam tourism promotion office in the United Kingdom at the end of this year.