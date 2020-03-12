Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam tourism hit by Covid-19
12/03/2020

Vietnam tourism hit by Covid-19

Coronavirus has already taken a toll on Vietnam’s tourism, with people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back. 

 
Vietnam tourism industry prepares post-epidemic plans

Vietnam tourism industry prepares post-epidemic plans

05/03/2020
Vietnam tourism to recover after COVID-19

Vietnam tourism to recover after COVID-19

24/02/2020
Exploring Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh

Exploring Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in Ninh Binh

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve in the northern province of Ninh Binh, famous for appearing in the blockbuster film Kong: Skull Island, has retained its pristine tranquility with clouds hovering above soaring limestone pinnacles.

Vietnam tourism achieves impressive accomplishments in 2019

Vietnam tourism achieves impressive accomplishments in 2019

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

Vietnamese tourism performed well in 2019 with outstanding results.

VN Airlines launches Da Nang-Chengdu route; Vietjet announces new routes to Seoul

VN Airlines launches Da Nang-Chengdu route; Vietjet announces new routes to Seoul

TRAVEL
28/11/2019

Vietnam Airlines on November 27 launched the first flight connecting Chengdu city of China and the central Da Nang city.

National Tourism Year 2019 to end with ceremony in Khanh Hoa

National Tourism Year 2019 to end with ceremony in Khanh Hoa

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The central province of Khanh Hoa will hold a ceremony on December 28 to wrap up National Tourism Year 2019 which was themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.

Sustainable, responsible tourism matters: VNAT

Sustainable, responsible tourism matters: VNAT

TRAVEL
19/11/2019

The tourism industry, the key driver for economic growth in many localities across the country including the Mekong Delta region, should be developed in a sustainable and responsible fashion.

Hanoi plans to ban vehicles in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi plans to ban vehicles in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake

SOCIETY
26/10/2019

The Hanoi Department of Transport is building a plan to ban all vehicles operating in nine streets around Hoan Kiem Lake within one month with the hope of expanding the city pedestrian zone.

Vietnam ranks 4th in ASEAN in international arrivals

Vietnam ranks 4th in ASEAN in international arrivals

VIDEO
21/10/2019

As of the second quarter of 2019, Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in international arrivals, after Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, according to the Pacific Asia Tourism Association.

Vietnam named Asia's leading culinary destination

Vietnam named Asia's leading culinary destination

TRAVEL
14/10/2019

Vietnam has been honoured with four important prizes, includingAsia’s Leading Culinary Destination, at the 26th World Travel Awards (WTA).​

Vietnam strives to earn US$30bil. from tourism in 2019

Vietnam strives to earn US$30bil. from tourism in 2019

VIDEO
18/09/2019

The Vietnamese tourism sector is approaching to the target of welcoming 17.5 -18 million international visitors and serving 85 million domestic tourists in 2019, while earning revenue of nearly US$30.1 billion.

Vietnam among world's fastest-growing tourism destinations

Vietnam among world's fastest-growing tourism destinations

TRAVEL
21/08/2019

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has picked out Vietnam as one of the world's 10 fastest-growing tourism destinations.

Int'l tourists contribute larger proportion to VN tourism revenue

Int'l tourists contribute larger proportion to VN tourism revenue

TRAVEL
17/08/2019

The international tourism segment, despite seeing less growth in tourists than the domestic segment, reportedly contributed a larger proportion to the tourism sector’s total revenue.

VN tourism industry needs internationally qualified staff

VN tourism industry needs internationally qualified staff

TRAVEL
14/08/2019

The government has adopted policies and mechanisms to improve the training of tourism personnel and enhance cooperation between training institutions and businesses.

S. Korea may overtake China as Vietnam's top tourism market

S. Korea may overtake China as Vietnam's top tourism market

TRAVEL
31/07/2019

China may be replaced by South Korea as Vietnam’s largest tourism source market as the number of South Korean visitors to Vietnam has surged during the year up to July.

The tourism dilemma in Vietnam

The tourism dilemma in Vietnam

FEATURE
29/07/2019

The mass influx of tourists to several tourist destinations has given rise to controversies about whether Vietnam’s tourism has reached the saturation point and needs to take a time out for reinforcement. 

VN tourism industry faces environmental challenges

VN tourism industry faces environmental challenges

VIDEO
24/07/2019

The tourism industry is considered a spearhead sector, making contributions to the national economy. But, tourism growth is posing challenges to the environment, especially at popular tourist sites.

Tourism industry faces environmental challenges

Tourism industry faces environmental challenges

VIDEO
23/07/2019

The tourism industry is considered a spearhead sector, making contributions to the national economy. But, tourism growth is posing challenges to the environment, especially at popular tourist sites.

Vietnam to open tourism promotion office in UK

Vietnam to open tourism promotion office in UK

TRAVEL
11/07/2019

The Tourism Marketing Department of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the Tourism Advisory Council are working on a plan to open a Vietnam tourism promotion office in the United Kingdom at the end of this year.

 
 
