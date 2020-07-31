vietnam trade
tin tức về vietnam trade mới nhất
Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
20/08/2019
Vietnam's production and export activities as well as trade balance may suffer if Japan and South Korea can't settle their differences soon, according to VDSC report.
09/08/2019
External challenges, such as protectionism and the escalating trade war between the United States and China, have left negative impacts on Vietnam’s exports, according to officials speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.
21/07/2019
Vietnam gained a trade surplus of $1.59 billion in the first half of this year, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Customs.