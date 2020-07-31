Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

06/08/2020 01:28:51 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam trade

tin tức về vietnam trade mới nhất

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 monthsicon
BUSINESS31/07/20200

Vietnam gains $6.5 billion trade surplus in 7 months

Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $6.5 billion in the first seven months of this year, including $1 billion in July, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

 
Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19

Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19

icon28/07/20200
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high

icon15/07/20200
Japan - South Korea tensions may hit Vietnam: reporticon

Japan - South Korea tensions may hit Vietnam: report

BUSINESS
20/08/2019

Vietnam's production and export activities as well as trade balance may suffer if Japan and South Korea can't settle their differences soon, according to VDSC report.

U.S.-China trade war negatively affects Vietnam’s exports: officialsicon

U.S.-China trade war negatively affects Vietnam’s exports: officials

BUSINESS
09/08/2019

External challenges, such as protectionism and the escalating trade war between the United States and China, have left negative impacts on Vietnam’s exports, according to officials speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Vietnam reports trade surplus of about $1.6 billion in H1icon

Vietnam reports trade surplus of about $1.6 billion in H1

BUSINESS
21/07/2019

Vietnam gained a trade surplus of $1.59 billion in the first half of this year, according to the latest statistics from the General Department of Customs.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 