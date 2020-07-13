Vietnam travel
Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally,
11/05/2020
Sapa’s terraced fields are currently covered by water to prepared for a new crop, offering a mesmerizing beauty.
28/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism.
11/04/2020
World famous travel operator Kuonio have named Vietnam as the eighth most luxurious destination in the world for 2020, ahead of traditional European powerhouses such as Greece and Spain.
01/04/2020
In many people’s eyes Phu Quoc Island is the ideal place to chillax. With its sun kissed shoreline and calm, clear crystal waters gently caressing the golden sands, there really is no better place to go to switch off from the rest of the world.
08/12/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
08/12/2019
Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
02/12/2019
Weaving water hyacinth, an aquatic plant available in Vietnam's countryside, has brought an extra source of income for thousands of people in Ninh Quoi commune, Hong Dan district, Bac Lieu province.
22/11/2019
It has only been in development for nearly 10 years, but the traditional weaving mat from uzu trees in Tan Chau (An Giang province) is still developing well thanks to the combination of production model associated tourism.
15/11/2019
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.
14/11/2019
Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence.
12/11/2019
Three national parks and a nature reserve in Vietnam have been added to the list of ASEAN heritage parks, taking the country's number to 10.
10/11/2019
Located under Rach Mieu bridge, Lan islet and Quy islet emerge as two green oases on Tien river. This is an attractive tourist destination in southern Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces.
07/11/2019
Let’s join a boat tour along more than 200km long inside Hoa Binh Lake, visitors can be conquered by the beauty of a popular tourist destination dubbed the “Ha Long Bay on land.”
02/11/2019
Gà nướng đất sét (grilled chicken wrapped in clay) is a delicious speciality of Vietnam’s southwestern region thanks to its special and aromatic flavour, according to culinary expert Le Kim Chi.
01/11/2019
Manzi Art Space has invited art lovers to join their ‘Art – Hunt’ in the capital this weekend.
01/11/2019
The Friends of Vietnam Heritage will host an excursion to the Thach Xa craft village, which is famous for its brightly painted bamboo dragonflies. The day trip will take place from 8:30am to 3:30pm on November 2.
31/10/2019
When travelling to countryside markets in Dong Thap Muoi area on this occasion, visitors will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the south western region life in the floating season.