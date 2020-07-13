Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

15/07/2020 16:29:24 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Vietnam travel

tin tức về Vietnam travel mới nhất

Con Dao island full of must-visit locationsicon
TRAVEL13/07/20200

Con Dao island full of must-visit locations

Situated in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Con Dao island regularly features on global lists of the most beautiful destinations globally, 

 
Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry

Promotions reviving Vietnam's tourism industry

icon17/06/20200
Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19

Vietnam seeks to boost tourism following COVID-19

icon18/05/20200
Stunning terraced fields in Sapaicon

Stunning terraced fields in Sapa

PHOTOS
11/05/2020

Sapa’s terraced fields are currently covered by water to prepared for a new crop, offering a mesmerizing beauty.

Domestic tourism gradually reopensicon

Domestic tourism gradually reopens

TRAVEL
28/04/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on measures for socioeconomic development amid the early recession of Covid-19 in the country, including gradually reopening domestic tourism.

Vietnam listed among world’s top 10 luxury destinationsicon

Vietnam listed among world’s top 10 luxury destinations

TRAVEL
11/04/2020

World famous travel operator Kuonio have named Vietnam as the eighth most luxurious destination in the world for 2020, ahead of traditional European powerhouses such as Greece and Spain.

Not the perfect start to the perfect holidayicon

Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday

TRAVEL
01/04/2020

In many people’s eyes Phu Quoc Island is the ideal place to chillax. With its sun kissed shoreline and calm, clear crystal waters gently caressing the golden sands, there really is no better place to go to switch off from the rest of the world.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on December 9 – 15icon

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 9 – 15

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoiicon

Co Do Village: A tourist attraction on the outskirts of Hanoi

TRAVEL
08/12/2019

Co Do Village, in the outskirt district of Ba Vi, Hanoi, is hometown to many painters who are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. 

The craft of weaving water hyacinth in Bac Lieuicon

The craft of weaving water hyacinth in Bac Lieu

TRAVEL
02/12/2019

Weaving water hyacinth, an aquatic plant available in Vietnam's countryside, has brought an extra source of income for thousands of people in Ninh Quoi commune, Hong Dan district, Bac Lieu province.

Coming to Tan Chau to buy uzu matsicon

Coming to Tan Chau to buy uzu mats

PHOTOS
22/11/2019

It has only been in development for nearly 10 years, but the traditional weaving mat from uzu trees in Tan Chau (An Giang province) is still developing well thanks to the combination of production model associated tourism.

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao peopleicon

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao people

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independenceicon

Visiting the historical house where President Ho pens the Declaration of Independence

PHOTOS
14/11/2019

Situated in Hang Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi, the house at 48 Hang Ngang street is a historical place where President Ho Chi Minh penned the Declaration of Independence. 

Four more Vietnamese sites recognised as ASEAN heritage parksicon

Four more Vietnamese sites recognised as ASEAN heritage parks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/11/2019

Three national parks and a nature reserve in Vietnam have been added to the list of ASEAN heritage parks, taking the country's number to 10.

Two green oases on Tien Rivericon

Two green oases on Tien River

TRAVEL
10/11/2019

Located under Rach Mieu bridge, Lan islet and Quy islet emerge as two green oases on Tien river. This is an attractive tourist destination in southern Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces.

Vivid jade Hoa Binh Lake from lakeside viewsicon

Vivid jade Hoa Binh Lake from lakeside views

TRAVEL
07/11/2019

Let’s join a boat tour along more than 200km long inside Hoa Binh Lake, visitors can be conquered by the beauty of a popular tourist destination dubbed the “Ha Long Bay on land.”

A winner of a chicken dinner from the southwestern regionicon

A winner of a chicken dinner from the southwestern region

TRAVEL
02/11/2019

Gà nướng đất sét (grilled chicken wrapped in clay) is a delicious speciality of Vietnam’s southwestern region thanks to its special and aromatic flavour, according to culinary expert Le Kim Chi.

Tour of virtual artworks across cityicon

Tour of virtual artworks across city

TRAVEL
01/11/2019

Manzi Art Space has invited art lovers to join their ‘Art – Hunt’ in the capital this weekend.

FVH excursion to craft village and 8th-century pagodaicon

FVH excursion to craft village and 8th-century pagoda

TRAVEL
01/11/2019

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage will host an excursion to the Thach Xa craft village, which is famous for its brightly painted bamboo dragonflies. The day trip will take place from 8:30am to 3:30pm on November 2.

Colours of Tan Quy Dongicon

Colours of Tan Quy Dong

TRAVEL
31/10/2019

When travelling to countryside markets in Dong Thap Muoi area on this occasion, visitors will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the south western region life in the floating season. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 