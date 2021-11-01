 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Premium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hướng dẫn phòng chống dịch Covid-19
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng03/11/2021 15:24:53 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam-uk relations

tin tức về vietnam-uk relations mới nhất

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts business, university leaders in UKicon
POLITICS01/11/20210

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts business, university leaders in UK

PM Pham Minh Chinh hosted leaders of ten foreign corporations and leading British universities in Edinburg, Scotland, on October 31 (local time), as part of his visit to the UK for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
 
PM witnesses signing of 26 cooperation deals between Vietnam, UK

PM witnesses signing of 26 cooperation deals between Vietnam, UK

icon01/11/20210
Vietnam, UK agree on early mutual recognition of “vaccine passport”

Vietnam, UK agree on early mutual recognition of “vaccine passport”

icon26/10/20210
British navy warship docks at Cam Ranh Port, begins visit to Vietnamicon

British navy warship docks at Cam Ranh Port, begins visit to Vietnam

POLITICS
01/10/2021
British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on Friday, beginning a four-day visit to Vietnam, announced the UK Embassy.
Prime Minister welcomes UK Secretary of State for Defenceicon

Prime Minister welcomes UK Secretary of State for Defence

POLITICS
22/07/2021
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 22 suggested Vietnam and the UK continue to consolidate and strengthen cooperation between the two defence ministries and armies, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums.
Top diplomats of Vietnam, UK hold talks in Hanoiicon

Top diplomats of Vietnam, UK hold talks in Hanoi

POLITICS
23/06/2021
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with the visiting British First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, in Hanoi on June 22.
Vietnam proposes UK transfer COVID-19 vaccine production technologyicon

Vietnam proposes UK transfer COVID-19 vaccine production technology

POLITICS
20/05/2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 19 held phone talks with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab, 
UKVFTA – the 'boulevard' connecting Vietnam - UKicon

UKVFTA – the 'boulevard' connecting Vietnam - UK

FEATURE
14/02/2021
Officially taking effect at 11pm on December 31, 2020, the United Kingdom (UK)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has reopened the trade and investment bridge between the two countries after the UK left the European Union (Brexit).
Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officialsicon

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials

POLITICS
01/10/2020
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministersicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers

POLITICS
01/10/2020
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 
Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UKicon

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK

POLITICS
16/07/2020
British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.
British Ambassador enjoys Vietnamese experiencesicon

British Ambassador enjoys Vietnamese experiences

POLITICS
04/09/2019
Working in many areas to boost bilateral cooperation, British Ambassador Gareth Ward has felt a deep love for Vietnam. For him, his appointment in this country is a meaningful experience.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 