vietnam-uk relations
tin tức về vietnam-uk relations mới nhất
icon
PM Pham Minh Chinh hosted leaders of ten foreign corporations and leading British universities in Edinburg, Scotland, on October 31 (local time), as part of his visit to the UK for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
icon POLITICS
01/10/2021
British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on Friday, beginning a four-day visit to Vietnam, announced the UK Embassy.
icon POLITICS
22/07/2021
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 22 suggested Vietnam and the UK continue to consolidate and strengthen cooperation between the two defence ministries and armies, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums.
icon POLITICS
23/06/2021
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with the visiting British First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, in Hanoi on June 22.
icon POLITICS
20/05/2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 19 held phone talks with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab,
icon FEATURE
14/02/2021
Officially taking effect at 11pm on December 31, 2020, the United Kingdom (UK)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has reopened the trade and investment bridge between the two countries after the UK left the European Union (Brexit).
icon POLITICS
01/10/2020
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.
icon POLITICS
01/10/2020
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton,
icon POLITICS
16/07/2020
British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.
icon POLITICS
04/09/2019
Working in many areas to boost bilateral cooperation, British Ambassador Gareth Ward has felt a deep love for Vietnam. For him, his appointment in this country is a meaningful experience.