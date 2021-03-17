 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

21/03/2021 01:17:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam universities

tin tức về vietnam universities mới nhất

First public university to offer golf as subjecticon
SOCIETY17/03/20210

First public university to offer golf as subject

For the first time a public university in Vietnam will offer golf training to its students. This will be a subject that students can choose to practice besides football, swimming, badminton, table tennis, and other sports.
 
Japanese businesses to build links with local universities

Japanese businesses to build links with local universities

icon16/03/20210
Three Vietnamese universities named among top universities in emerging economies

Three Vietnamese universities named among top universities in emerging economies

icon12/03/20210
Three more VNU-HCM universities become autonomousicon

Three more VNU-HCM universities become autonomous

SOCIETY
31/12/2020
Three additional member universities of VNU-HCM universities will become autonomous next year, Dr Nguyen Minh Tam, the university’s vice chancellor, said at an annual meeting held on Tuesday.
Autonomy in higher education in Vietnam facing challengesicon

Autonomy in higher education in Vietnam facing challenges

SOCIETY
29/11/2020
Autonomy in higher education in Vietnam is facing challenges, particularly accountability and finances, according to Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son.
Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: expertsicon

Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts

SOCIETY
04/11/2020
Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for universityicon

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university

SOCIETY
09/10/2020
After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking systemicon

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system

SOCIETY
19/08/2020
The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degreesicon

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees

SOCIETY
16/07/2020
Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400icon

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400

SOCIETY
16/07/2020
Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.  
HCM City to establish university of health sciencesicon

HCM City to establish university of health sciences

SOCIETY
07/07/2020
HCM City plans to set up a University of Health Sciences which will be developed from the HCM City National University’s Faculty of Health.
Chances for Vietnam universities after world rankingsicon

Chances for Vietnam universities after world rankings

VIDEO
18/09/2019
For the first time, three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.
Vietnamese universities seek world rankingsicon

Vietnamese universities seek world rankings

SOCIETY
14/06/2019
Some Vietnamese universities may be named in Times Higher Education (THE)’s World University Rankings in the next few years, a representative from THE said at a workshop in Hanoi on June 13.  
Vietnam's universities develop modern librariesicon

Vietnam's universities develop modern libraries

VIDEO
15/04/2019
Building a modern library system is a goal of many universities in Vietnam in order to increase their training quality.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 