vietnam universities
tin tức về vietnam universities mới nhất
icon
For the first time a public university in Vietnam will offer golf training to its students. This will be a subject that students can choose to practice besides football, swimming, badminton, table tennis, and other sports.
icon SOCIETY
31/12/2020
Three additional member universities of VNU-HCM universities will become autonomous next year, Dr Nguyen Minh Tam, the university’s vice chancellor, said at an annual meeting held on Tuesday.
icon SOCIETY
29/11/2020
Autonomy in higher education in Vietnam is facing challenges, particularly accountability and finances, according to Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son.
icon SOCIETY
04/11/2020
Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.
icon SOCIETY
09/10/2020
After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.
icon SOCIETY
19/08/2020
The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).
icon SOCIETY
16/07/2020
Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.
icon SOCIETY
16/07/2020
Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.
icon SOCIETY
07/07/2020
HCM City plans to set up a University of Health Sciences which will be developed from the HCM City National University’s Faculty of Health.
icon VIDEO
18/09/2019
For the first time, three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings.
icon SOCIETY
14/06/2019
Some Vietnamese universities may be named in Times Higher Education (THE)’s World University Rankings in the next few years, a representative from THE said at a workshop in Hanoi on June 13.
icon VIDEO
15/04/2019
Building a modern library system is a goal of many universities in Vietnam in order to increase their training quality.