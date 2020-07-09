Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

11/07/2020 05:23:05 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam-us relations

tin tức về vietnam-us relations mới nhất

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassadoricon
POLITICS12 giờ trước0

Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador

Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, 

 
Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit

Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit

icon09/07/20200
Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime

Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime

icon09/07/20200
US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relationsicon

US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations

POLITICS
04/07/2020

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassadoricon

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador

POLITICS
05/06/2020

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, 

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnershipicon

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership

POLITICS
25/05/2020

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestoneicon

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone

POLITICS
13/03/2020

With Vietnam and the United States celebrating their 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink talked about the economic achievements brought about by the relations of both countries.

Overseas Vietnamese gather for Tet celebrationsicon

Overseas Vietnamese gather for Tet celebrations

VIETNAM & WORLD
21/01/2020

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco recently held a grand meeting for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) as the biggest traditional festival is just around the corner.

First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese universityicon

First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese university

SOCIETY
20/01/2020

The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.

US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Godsicon

US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Gods

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink on January 15 performed the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps into a lake to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi.

US Embassy hosts blood donation campaignicon

US Embassy hosts blood donation campaign

SOCIETY
10/01/2020

The Embassy of the US in Vietnam launched a blood donation campaign on January 10.

Vietnam regards US as one of most important partners: PMicon

Vietnam regards US as one of most important partners: PM

POLITICS
06/09/2019

The Vietnamese Government has paid great attention to strengthening cooperation with the US as well as partnership between Vietnamese localities and US states in areas of shared interests, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnamese ambassador, US congressman discuss cooperation spheresicon

Vietnamese ambassador, US congressman discuss cooperation spheres

POLITICS
23/08/2019

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc had a meeting with US Congressman Ted Yoho in Washington on August 22.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 