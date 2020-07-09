vietnam-us relations
tin tức về vietnam-us relations mới nhất
Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago,
04/07/2020
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.
05/06/2020
Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains,
25/05/2020
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation,
13/03/2020
With Vietnam and the United States celebrating their 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink talked about the economic achievements brought about by the relations of both countries.
21/01/2020
The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco recently held a grand meeting for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) as the biggest traditional festival is just around the corner.
20/01/2020
The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.
17/01/2020
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink on January 15 performed the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps into a lake to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi.
10/01/2020
The Embassy of the US in Vietnam launched a blood donation campaign on January 10.
06/09/2019
The Vietnamese Government has paid great attention to strengthening cooperation with the US as well as partnership between Vietnamese localities and US states in areas of shared interests, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
23/08/2019
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc had a meeting with US Congressman Ted Yoho in Washington on August 22.