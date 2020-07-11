Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

13/07/2020 16:36:37 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam visa

tin tức về vietnam visa mới nhất

New immigration law looks to attract investmenticon
BUSINESS5 giờ trước0

New immigration law looks to attract investment

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

 
Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19

Vietnam ranks 89th on most powerful passport list during COVID-19

icon11/07/20200
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas

Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas

icon06/07/20200
Free visa waivers extended until July 31icon

Free visa waivers extended until July 31

SOCIETY
30/06/2020

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19icon

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam prolongs visa waiver for 13 countriesicon

Vietnam prolongs visa waiver for 13 countries

SOCIETY
17/12/2019

The government has decided to continue visa exemption for citizens from eight countries until the end of 2022.

Visas options open up for overseas investorsicon

Visas options open up for overseas investors

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Non-nationals with differing investment scales in Vietnam will be granted different visas in the country, making it more favourable for authorised agencies to apply incentives to certain initiatives.

Visa exemptions set to expire for seven major tourism marketsicon

Visa exemptions set to expire for seven major tourism markets

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The number of foreign travellers to Vietnam may fall in 2020 if the country does not extend visa exemption for citizens of many countries, according to tourist officials.

Measures needed to facilitate visa issuance for foreignersicon

Measures needed to facilitate visa issuance for foreigners

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

Vietnam's tourism has continuously experienced impressive growth in recent years thanks to many improvements, especially more flexible and clearer visa-related policies.

Vietnam needs to extend further visa exemption policy for touristsicon

Vietnam needs to extend further visa exemption policy for tourists

TRAVEL
23/07/2019

Vietnam should extend visa exemption policies for foreign tourists to encourage more visitors to return.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 