vietnam visa
tin tức về vietnam visa mới nhất
Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.
30/06/2020
Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.
20/03/2020
The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.
17/12/2019
The government has decided to continue visa exemption for citizens from eight countries until the end of 2022.
02/12/2019
Non-nationals with differing investment scales in Vietnam will be granted different visas in the country, making it more favourable for authorised agencies to apply incentives to certain initiatives.
20/11/2019
The number of foreign travellers to Vietnam may fall in 2020 if the country does not extend visa exemption for citizens of many countries, according to tourist officials.
19/11/2019
Vietnam's tourism has continuously experienced impressive growth in recent years thanks to many improvements, especially more flexible and clearer visa-related policies.
23/07/2019
Vietnam should extend visa exemption policies for foreign tourists to encourage more visitors to return.