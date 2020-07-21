vietnam war
tin tức về vietnam war mới nhất
With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,
21/04/2020
Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.
15/11/2019
The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.
28/10/2019
Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.
28/10/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
22/10/2019
The chilling image of a Vietnamese girl running naked from a napalm attack has topped the list of the most powerful news images that have shocked and amazed the world.
21/10/2019
A fashion show entitled ‘Bi An Chim Phuong’ (Mystery of the Phoenix), by acclaimed Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, was held at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, Russia, on October 20.
16/10/2019
The Phu Tho Hoa secret war tunnels are a well-known destination in HCM City's Tan Phu District which were created to help to shelter revolutionary soldiers during the French colonial period.
16/10/2019
During late September, the remote border localities in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, from Y Ty commune (Bat Xat district) to Sa Pa city, are turning yellow due to the ripening rice season.
14/10/2019
08/10/2019
The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).
06/10/2019
More than a thousand years of defence and construction have shaped Hanoi's heroic historical and cultural traditions.
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
26/09/2019
Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.
24/09/2019
Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Bay, famous for shooting down seven enemy planes during the war against the US, passed away in HCM City after a stroke. He was 83.
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.
27/08/2019
A Japanese researcher has just announced a project on training Vietnamese health workers in addressing problems related to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin chemical that was sprayed on the country during the war.
27/08/2019
Ma Chau silk village, at Nam Phuoc town, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, is a famous traditional handicraft village associated with the history of Duy Xuyen district.