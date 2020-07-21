Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
A patriotic intellectual in profileicon
POLITICS21/07/20200

A patriotic intellectual in profile

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

 
Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island

icon15/07/20200
War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland

War veterans recall days fighting for the motherland

icon01/05/20200
Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t missicon

Popular Vietnamese literature works you can’t miss

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/04/2020

Reading not only provides you with bags of knowledge, but it is also a good way to kill time during the COVID-19. Here are some popular Vietnamese books that you can’t miss.

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao peopleicon

‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao people

YOUR VIETNAM
15/11/2019

The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every Dao male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

‘Napalm girl’ tops list of world’s most powerful news imagesicon

‘Napalm girl’ tops list of world’s most powerful news images

VIDEO
22/10/2019

The chilling image of a Vietnamese girl running naked from a napalm attack has topped the list of the most powerful news images that have shocked and amazed the world.

Fashion show introduces Vietnam’s brocade weaving and silk in Russiaicon

Fashion show introduces Vietnam’s brocade weaving and silk in Russia

VIETNAM & WORLD
21/10/2019

A fashion show entitled ‘Bi An Chim Phuong’ (Mystery of the Phoenix), by acclaimed Vietnamese designer Minh Hanh, was held at Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve in Moscow, Russia, on October 20.

The secret tunnels of HCM City’s Phu Tho Hoaicon

The secret tunnels of HCM City’s Phu Tho Hoa

TRAVEL
16/10/2019

The Phu Tho Hoa secret war tunnels are a well-known destination in HCM City's Tan Phu District which were created to help to shelter revolutionary soldiers during the French colonial period.

Vietnam's northern border areas in harvesting seasonicon

Vietnam's northern border areas in harvesting season

TRAVEL
16/10/2019

During late September, the remote border localities in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, from Y Ty commune (Bat Xat district) to Sa Pa city, are turning yellow due to the ripening rice season.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 14-20icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 14-20

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberationicon

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberation

PHOTOS
08/10/2019

The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).

Hanoi celebrates 65 years of liberationicon

Hanoi celebrates 65 years of liberation

FEATURE
06/10/2019

More than a thousand years of defence and construction have shaped Hanoi's heroic historical and cultural traditions. 

From everyday use to fine articon

From everyday use to fine art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019

Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

World Sports News in Brieficon

World Sports News in Brief

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019

Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Vietnamese pilot who shot down seven American aircrafts dies aged 83icon

Vietnamese pilot who shot down seven American aircrafts dies aged 83

SOCIETY
24/09/2019

Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Bay, famous for shooting down seven enemy planes during the war against the US, passed away in HCM City after a stroke. He was 83.

State audit could face lawsuits: draft lawicon

State audit could face lawsuits: draft law

POLITICS
15/09/2019

State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.

Japanese researcher helps Vietnam tackle AO/dioxin-related health issuesicon

Japanese researcher helps Vietnam tackle AO/dioxin-related health issues

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

A Japanese researcher has just announced a project on training Vietnamese health workers in addressing problems related to Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin chemical that was sprayed on the country during the war.

Silk industry at Ma Chau villageicon

Silk industry at Ma Chau village

PHOTOS
27/08/2019

Ma Chau silk village, at Nam Phuoc town, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, is a famous traditional handicraft village associated with the history of Duy Xuyen district. 

 
 
