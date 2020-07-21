Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam weather

tin tức về Vietnam weather mới nhất

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regionsicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

 
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought

icon21/07/20200
Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days

Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days

icon20/07/20200
Vietnam northern region to see early winter this yearicon

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year

SOCIETY
15/07/2020

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Vietnamese environment ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widelyicon

Vietnamese environment ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widely

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019

The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a JETRO representative.

HCM City aims to reduce litter droppingicon

HCM City aims to reduce litter dropping

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019

Binh Dien Wholesale Market in HCM City’s District 8 wants city authorities to help reduce the waste it produces.

HCM City determined to clear up canals and channelsicon

HCM City determined to clear up canals and channels

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019

HCM City People's Committee has asked related agencies to focus on dealing with canal and channel pollution and encroachment in the area.

Environment Minister checks on To Lich River cleaning projecticon

Environment Minister checks on To Lich River cleaning project

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has visited the site and checked the water treatment project at the To Lich River.

Company fined for illegal sand miningicon

Company fined for illegal sand mining

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019

Central Highlands Dak Nong Province's People’s Committee has fined a company VND130 million (US$5,600) for illegal sand mining, vov.vn online newspaper reported.

Hanoi to battle plastic wasteicon

Hanoi to battle plastic waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/10/2019

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan to prevent and limit the use of plastic bags to 2020, with a view to 2025.

Van Kieu ethnic minority man protects the forest by taking it homeicon

Van Kieu ethnic minority man protects the forest by taking it home

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/10/2019

Hồ Ra Ơi, a Vân Kiều ethnic minority man in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Krông, has his own unique way of protecting the forest.

Da River water safe for consumption: officialicon

Da River water safe for consumption: official

SOCIETY
23/10/2019

Water supplied to hundreds of thousands of households in Hanoi that was contaminated by oil waste is now safe for drinking and cooking, according to Hanoi authorities.

Startup bridges parties to have better waste treatmenticon

Startup bridges parties to have better waste treatment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/10/2019

Treating waste is not an easy task in Vietnam. A start-up has chosen for itself the tough job of connecting various parties for treating waste. 

SOS from polluted beachesicon

SOS from polluted beaches

PHOTOS
22/10/2019

Many localities in Vietnam have faced serious white pollution or plastic pollution. Plastic debris is found everywhere.

VN Environment Ministry to survey Mekong Delta’s subsidenceicon

VN Environment Ministry to survey Mekong Delta’s subsidence

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/10/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to make a full inspection of subsidence in the Mekong Delta provinces between 2020 and 2025.

Vietnam to install air quality monitoring systemicon

Vietnam to install air quality monitoring system

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/10/2019

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) is planning to design a system to monitor air quality across all provinces and cities.

Tram Chim National Park biodiversity threatenedicon

Tram Chim National Park biodiversity threatened

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/10/2019

The biodiversity of Tram Chim National Park in the southern province of Dong Thap is being seriously endangered due to the impacts of climate change and human activities.

Danang beaches suffer waste following torrential rainsicon

Danang beaches suffer waste following torrential rains

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

Beaches in the central city of Danang have been covered by litter following heavy rains over the past three days.

Nearly 4,000 plastic waste containers clogged in Vietnam's portsicon

Nearly 4,000 plastic waste containers clogged in Vietnam's ports

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019

More than 3,800 plastic waste containers have piled up for more than 90 days at Vietnam’s three major ports of Hai Phong, Vung Tau and HCM City’s Cat Lai, according to the latest report by Vietnam Customs.

HCM City builds second waste-to-energy plant worth $215mil.icon

HCM City builds second waste-to-energy plant worth $215mil.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/10/2019

Work on a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, worth US$215 million, began in the outlying district of Cu Chi on October 16 as the second of its kind in HCMC, allowing the city to address both the waste problem and the demand for energy simultaneously.

 
 
