Vietnam weather
tin tức về Vietnam weather mới nhất
A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.
SOCIETY
15/07/2020
The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019
The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a JETRO representative.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019
Binh Dien Wholesale Market in HCM City’s District 8 wants city authorities to help reduce the waste it produces.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
HCM City People's Committee has asked related agencies to focus on dealing with canal and channel pollution and encroachment in the area.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has visited the site and checked the water treatment project at the To Lich River.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
Central Highlands Dak Nong Province's People’s Committee has fined a company VND130 million (US$5,600) for illegal sand mining, vov.vn online newspaper reported.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/10/2019
Hanoi authorities have issued a plan to prevent and limit the use of plastic bags to 2020, with a view to 2025.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/10/2019
Hồ Ra Ơi, a Vân Kiều ethnic minority man in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Krông, has his own unique way of protecting the forest.
SOCIETY
23/10/2019
Water supplied to hundreds of thousands of households in Hanoi that was contaminated by oil waste is now safe for drinking and cooking, according to Hanoi authorities.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/10/2019
Treating waste is not an easy task in Vietnam. A start-up has chosen for itself the tough job of connecting various parties for treating waste.
PHOTOS
22/10/2019
Many localities in Vietnam have faced serious white pollution or plastic pollution. Plastic debris is found everywhere.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/10/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to make a full inspection of subsidence in the Mekong Delta provinces between 2020 and 2025.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/10/2019
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) is planning to design a system to monitor air quality across all provinces and cities.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/10/2019
The biodiversity of Tram Chim National Park in the southern province of Dong Thap is being seriously endangered due to the impacts of climate change and human activities.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019
Beaches in the central city of Danang have been covered by litter following heavy rains over the past three days.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/10/2019
More than 3,800 plastic waste containers have piled up for more than 90 days at Vietnam’s three major ports of Hai Phong, Vung Tau and HCM City’s Cat Lai, according to the latest report by Vietnam Customs.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/10/2019
Work on a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, worth US$215 million, began in the outlying district of Cu Chi on October 16 as the second of its kind in HCMC, allowing the city to address both the waste problem and the demand for energy simultaneously.