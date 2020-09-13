Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Xét xử vụ Đồng Tâm
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/09/2020 18:36:57 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnam youth

tin tức về vietnam youth mới nhất

Former graphic designer quits job to pursue her passion: making wooden fishicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS13/09/20200

Former graphic designer quits job to pursue her passion: making wooden fish

Nguyen Thi Ngoan, 27, was said to be “crazy” when she quit her job as a graphic designer to produce and make wooden fish.

 
Vietnamese millennial travellers consider mobile devices essential during trips

Vietnamese millennial travellers consider mobile devices essential during trips

icon07/09/20200
Young people look to live streaming as source of high income

Young people look to live streaming as source of high income

icon06/09/20200
Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECTicon

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/07/2020

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaignicon

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign

SOCIETY
15/07/2020

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Healthy drinks take over during summericon

Healthy drinks take over during summer

VIDEO
15/06/2020

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

VN Gen-Zers believe they will be the best leaders compared to previous generationsicon

VN Gen-Zers believe they will be the best leaders compared to previous generations

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

In Vietnam, Gen-Zers make up one-seventh of the country’s population. Born between 1995 and 2015, they exist in a world where the line of the physical and digital world is blurry at best. They start to emerge and become leaders in the future. 

Among Vietnam’s youth, online influencers are the equals of any other media: researchicon

Among Vietnam’s youth, online influencers are the equals of any other media: research

FEATURE
18/12/2019

The digital revolution in Vietnam has changed how young people interact with brands, according to the latest study of Vietnamese Millennials and Gen Z by ASEAN integrated marketing agency Vero.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 