Nguyen Thi Ngoan, 27, was said to be “crazy” when she quit her job as a graphic designer to produce and make wooden fish.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/07/2020
Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.
icon SOCIETY
15/07/2020
More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City.
icon VIDEO
15/06/2020
Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages.
icon BUSINESS
25/12/2019
In Vietnam, Gen-Zers make up one-seventh of the country’s population. Born between 1995 and 2015, they exist in a world where the line of the physical and digital world is blurry at best. They start to emerge and become leaders in the future.
icon FEATURE
18/12/2019
The digital revolution in Vietnam has changed how young people interact with brands, according to the latest study of Vietnamese Millennials and Gen Z by ASEAN integrated marketing agency Vero.