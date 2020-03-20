Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:41:01 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vietnamese airlines

tin tức về vietnamese airlines mới nhất

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routesicon
TRAVEL20/03/20200

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

icon19/03/20200
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19

icon19/03/20200
Stronger measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread via aviation operationsicon

Stronger measures taken to prevent COVID-19 spread via aviation operations

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

Passengers boarding flights of Vietnamese airlines will have to wear face masks compulsorily while those of foreign carriers coming or leaving the country are also strongly recommended to do the same to avoid coronavirus infection.

Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreakicon

Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.

Foreign investors allowed 34 percent holding at Vietnamese airlinesicon

Foreign investors allowed 34 percent holding at Vietnamese airlines

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

The limit for foreign investors’ ownership in Vietnamese air transport businesses will be increased to 34 per cent from the current 30 per cent, according to a prime minister’s decree signed last week.

Vietnam's carriers required to quote full airfaresicon

Vietnam's carriers required to quote full airfares

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

The Ministry of Finance has announced a requirement for local carriers to quote fares that include all taxes and fees. The move is expected to end disputes among local airlines over ways of quoting airfares.

Domestic airlines delay, cancel almost 4,000 flights in Julyicon

Domestic airlines delay, cancel almost 4,000 flights in July

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Five domestic airlines reported 3,933 delayed flights in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Vietnam-US direct route: ready for taking officon

Vietnam-US direct route: ready for taking off

VIDEO
03/08/2019

Opportunities and challenges when opening Vietnam-US direct flights was the main topic for discussion at a recent seminar in Hanoi.

Aviation infrastructure not aligned with high growth: officialicon

Aviation infrastructure not aligned with high growth: official

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

 The local aviation sector has achieved impressive growth, but its infrastructure has not kept up with the nation’s overall development, said an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, at a workshop in Binh Dinh on April 11.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 