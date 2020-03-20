vietnamese airlines
tin tức về vietnamese airlines mới nhất
Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
12/03/2020
Passengers boarding flights of Vietnamese airlines will have to wear face masks compulsorily while those of foreign carriers coming or leaving the country are also strongly recommended to do the same to avoid coronavirus infection.
10/03/2020
Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.
19/11/2019
The limit for foreign investors’ ownership in Vietnamese air transport businesses will be increased to 34 per cent from the current 30 per cent, according to a prime minister’s decree signed last week.
08/10/2019
The Ministry of Finance has announced a requirement for local carriers to quote fares that include all taxes and fees. The move is expected to end disputes among local airlines over ways of quoting airfares.
14/08/2019
Five domestic airlines reported 3,933 delayed flights in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
03/08/2019
Opportunities and challenges when opening Vietnam-US direct flights was the main topic for discussion at a recent seminar in Hanoi.
14/04/2019
The local aviation sector has achieved impressive growth, but its infrastructure has not kept up with the nation’s overall development, said an official from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, at a workshop in Binh Dinh on April 11.